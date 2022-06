GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Texas Medical Center is welcoming high school students back into the halls. "They get to see multiple different places in the hospital," said NTMC chief nursing officer Bonnie Hess. "Everything from the emergency room to the OB Department. Respiratory therapy, physical therapy... so they get a variety. In fact, we have one student who's interested in accounting, so he's going to spend a day in our accounting department."

1 DAY AGO