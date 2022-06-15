ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

FUN FOR ALL OF US: SCI-PORT HOSTS FREE ACCESS EVENING FOR 18 AND OVERTHURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022 5:00 PM-8:00 PM FREE ADMISSION

By BPT Staff
bossierpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSci-Port Discovery Center’s GamePort and Gallery of Intrigue exhibits will. offer free admission to visitors 18 and over on June 23, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in. support of the All of Us Research Program. Visitors will have access to the Gallery of Intrigue, GamePort, and...

bossierpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

COVID forces SWV out of Let the Good Times Roll Festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sisters With Voices won’t be performing as planned Saturday at Shreveport‘s Let the Good Times Roll Festival, thanks to a lingering case of coronavirus for Cheryl Gamble, otherwise known as Coko. The R&B trio was set to perform Saturday night at Festival Plaza...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Hop in the car and see the Sunflower Trail

Mid-June is the perfect time of year to see sunflowers. What better way to see fields of them then to cruise the Sunflower Trail and see the Sunflower Festival. It is on La. Highway 3049 between Gilliam and Shreveport and you can enjoy field after field of these magnificent flowers. The festival takes place on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
GILLIAM, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
KSLA

Shreveport church holds Juneteenth block party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Baptist Bible Fellowship Church held a Juneteenth block party on Saturday, June 18. The party had free food, games and prizes. Jerisica Houston helped put the event together, and she says it allows the church and community to connect. ”It’s a representation of unity and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport to open cooling centers Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport plans to open cooling centers at SPAR facilities starting Monday for residents searching for relief from temperatures expected to get into the triple digits next week. According to the Shreveport Mayor’s Office, the public will have access to air conditioned facilities,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

How Hope House helps homeless

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope House was founded by The Church of the Holy Cross in 2004, offering homeless people help meeting basic needs. They provide shower and laundry facilities and also a place to receive mail. They help with documents needed, such as birth certificates and state-issued IDs. A clothing room is stocked with donated clothing sorted by size. According to Bobbie Malsch, who organizes the room, the most needed item is always men’s underwear of all sizes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Of Us#Imax#Sci Port
bossierpress.com

Red River Revel Arts Festival Announces Music Lineup

The Red River Revel has announced its main stage music lineup for the 46 th annual edition of the festival,. taking place in Shreveport, Louisiana at Festival Plaza from October 1 st – October 9 th , 2022. The lineup. includes nationally touring artists such as Everclear, Neal McCoy,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

David Raines Community Health Centers selected as Business of the Year recipient at Shreveport Chamber MBOA dinner

On Wednesday, June 15th, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce honored David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) as the 2022 Business of the Year Recipient at the Minority Business Opportunity Awards dinner. This award honors an established business that creates opportunities for minority‐owned businesses and/or minority individuals and has a strong philanthropic commitment to the community. 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of DRCHC’s establishment as a federally qualified health center and over 50 years providing access to quality healthcare in the community through six community-based health centers, six school-based health centers, and two pharmacies serving nearly 15,000 patients in Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Claiborne parishes. Providing comprehensive family medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, behavioral health, Women, Infants & Children (WIC) optometry and pharmacy services, DRCHC emphasizes accessibility, affordability, and the establishment of a medical home to increase access for all including fully insured, uninsured, and underserved residents.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

BARKSDALE TRANSITIONS TO HPCON BRAVO DUE TO COVID-19 RISK LEVELS

In accordance with Department of Defense guidance and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community level assessments of our surrounding parishes, the installation commander has increased the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to Bravo, effective June 17, 2022, on Barksdale AFB. As a result of the medium to...
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Official Feared Drowned in Destin, Florida

A Shreveport resident is feared drowned in the Destin, Florida area. Not much information has been released yet, but the Coast Guard has issued a news release which says. The Coast Guard along with state and local responders, are searching for a boater who went missing after he fell overboard near Destin, Florida on Thursday evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

10 Years Ago: The Queensborough Alligator

Even in Louisiana, you don't see an alligator every day. Maybe if you live in a bayou somewhere and take a pirogue to work, but for most people it's not normal. Especially in Shreveport. But 10 years ago, the residents in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood had quite an evening when a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
US News and World Report

Remains Found at Louisiana Demolition Site in March ID'd

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The forensic lab at Louisiana State University has identified decomposed remains found in the wreckage of a house that was being demolished in late March, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said. DNA analysis identified Juanita Brewer, 57, of Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood, according...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

We Finally Know What Is Being Built Next to Starbucks on Airline

There Have Been So Many Questions Surrounding New Buildings On Airline. The biggest joke we keep hearing is "I wonder if it is another Mexican restaurant?". We have had so much excitement surrounding new eateries like Freddy's Steakburgers on Airline Drive taking over the old Twisted Root Burger building. The excitement surrounding Crumbl Cookies is still alive and well have you seen the line out there lately?

Comments / 0

Community Policy