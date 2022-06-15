FUN FOR ALL OF US: SCI-PORT HOSTS FREE ACCESS EVENING FOR 18 AND OVERTHURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022 5:00 PM-8:00 PM FREE ADMISSION

On Wednesday, June 15th, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce honored David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) as the 2022 Business of the Year Recipient at the Minority Business Opportunity Awards dinner. This award honors an established business that creates opportunities for minority‐owned businesses and/or minority individuals and has a strong philanthropic commitment to the community. 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of DRCHC’s establishment as a federally qualified health center and over 50 years providing access to quality healthcare in the community through six community-based health centers, six school-based health centers, and two pharmacies serving nearly 15,000 patients in Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Claiborne parishes. Providing comprehensive family medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, behavioral health, Women, Infants & Children (WIC) optometry and pharmacy services, DRCHC emphasizes accessibility, affordability, and the establishment of a medical home to increase access for all including fully insured, uninsured, and underserved residents.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO