The Lawrence, Kansas Juneteenth Organization will hold a big downtown parade and celebration on Saturday, and plenty of events are planned for Thursday through Sunday. “We have a fun-filled half a week of events that we’d like to share with you all,” Janine Colter, president of the organization, told the Douglas County commissioners at their meeting Wednesday. “… We hope everyone tries to come and attend. It will be an educational, fun event.”

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO