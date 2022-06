For the first time since the pandemic, the beloved Seafair Pirates will be making their landing at Alki Beach to kick off Seafair June 25. Mark your calendars for June 25th! The annual Seafair Pirates Landing at Alki beach is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Seafair Pirates Landing signals the official beginning of Seafair (and the unofficial start to summer) and introduces the city to a new Pirate Captain andDavy Jones. A tradition in Seattle for over 70 years. the Pirates will be storming the beach to steal the key to the city on Saturday, June 25. The pirates will land around 1:30 p.m. with festivities beforehand. Once on the beach, the Pirates will entertain kids of all ages, with treasures galore to share.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO