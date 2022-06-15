ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

LifeShare Blood Center Celebrates 80 Years of Saving Lives!

By BPT Staff
bossierpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifeShare Blood Center celebrates over 80 years of saving lives with Shreveport’s. Mayor Adrian Perkins declaring June 15th “LifeShare Blood Center Day.”. Founded in June of 1942, LifeShare Blood Center is the oldest blood center in Louisiana and the second...

bossierpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Shreveport to open cooling centers Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport plans to open cooling centers at SPAR facilities starting Monday for residents searching for relief from temperatures expected to get into the triple digits next week. According to the Shreveport Mayor’s Office, the public will have access to air conditioned facilities,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

How Hope House helps homeless

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope House was founded by The Church of the Holy Cross in 2004, offering homeless people help meeting basic needs. They provide shower and laundry facilities and also a place to receive mail. They help with documents needed, such as birth certificates and state-issued IDs. A clothing room is stocked with donated clothing sorted by size. According to Bobbie Malsch, who organizes the room, the most needed item is always men’s underwear of all sizes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport church holds Juneteenth block party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Baptist Bible Fellowship Church held a Juneteenth block party on Saturday, June 18. The party had free food, games and prizes. Jerisica Houston helped put the event together, and she says it allows the church and community to connect. ”It’s a representation of unity and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

David Raines Community Health Centers selected as Business of the Year recipient at Shreveport Chamber MBOA dinner

On Wednesday, June 15th, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce honored David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) as the 2022 Business of the Year Recipient at the Minority Business Opportunity Awards dinner. This award honors an established business that creates opportunities for minority‐owned businesses and/or minority individuals and has a strong philanthropic commitment to the community. 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of DRCHC’s establishment as a federally qualified health center and over 50 years providing access to quality healthcare in the community through six community-based health centers, six school-based health centers, and two pharmacies serving nearly 15,000 patients in Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Claiborne parishes. Providing comprehensive family medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, behavioral health, Women, Infants & Children (WIC) optometry and pharmacy services, DRCHC emphasizes accessibility, affordability, and the establishment of a medical home to increase access for all including fully insured, uninsured, and underserved residents.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KTAL

COVID forces SWV out of Let the Good Times Roll Festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sisters With Voices won’t be performing as planned Saturday at Shreveport‘s Let the Good Times Roll Festival, thanks to a lingering case of coronavirus for Cheryl Gamble, otherwise known as Coko. The R&B trio was set to perform Saturday night at Festival Plaza...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Blood#Blood Donors#Blood Drives#Blood Operations
KTAL

Body of Shreveport City Marshal found in Gulf

DESTIN, Fla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office has confirmed the body of Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. was found Saturday morning by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico. “The family and Marshal’s Office thanks the U.S. Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport District Map Debate Fueling Ellerbe Park Secession?

Growing pains are a natural by-product of either natural growth, or growing too fast. But Shreveport seems to be experiencing 'shrinking pains'. And a perfect example of this is the recent debate over the new city district maps. The latest incarnation, 9B, creates 5 black districts and 2 white districts. The city of Shreveport demographics basically breakdown to a 60-40 split black majority. So a 5-2 black to white ratio council doesn't adequately represent both sides fairly.
SHREVEPORT, LA
busytourist.com

29 Best & Fun Things To Do In Shreveport (Louisiana)

While not quite as famous as New Orleans or Baton Rogue, Shreveport is the third-largest city in Louisiana, and it has plenty to offer travelers who are looking for a little bit of southern hospitality. Thrillseekers can head to amusement parks, haunted houses, and riverboat casinos. Honeymooners can smooch in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
US News and World Report

Remains Found at Louisiana Demolition Site in March ID'd

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The forensic lab at Louisiana State University has identified decomposed remains found in the wreckage of a house that was being demolished in late March, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said. DNA analysis identified Juanita Brewer, 57, of Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood, according...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
bossierpress.com

BARKSDALE TRANSITIONS TO HPCON BRAVO DUE TO COVID-19 RISK LEVELS

In accordance with Department of Defense guidance and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community level assessments of our surrounding parishes, the installation commander has increased the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to Bravo, effective June 17, 2022, on Barksdale AFB. As a result of the medium to...
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA
KTBS

Ribbon cutting Thursday for new Shreveport housing development

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport will cut the ribbon Thursday on The Bayou Grande, an affordable housing project built on Caddo Street. “We are excited to open the Bayou Grande doors and kick-off a new beginning for mixed-income housing in Shreveport,” said Bobby Collins, HACS chief executive officer. “This development represents a vital part of the ongoing economic development efforts here in Shreveport.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport City Marshal missing after going overboard in Fla.

With this acquittal, the officers will be allowed back on the job as patrol officers for SPD. The centers will also offer free water. Mobile dental clinic offers free services in Texarkana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Texas Mission of Mercy’s mobile dental clinic is in the Texarkana area...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Patient says he feels 'liberated' after cataract surgery

SHREVEPORT, La. — Steve Mathis says cataract surgery changed his life. “The best word is liberation. I mean, I’m liberated from my reading glasses,” Mathis said. “I can see my gauges, see to do everything when working at the farm, or even fishing — threading the fishing hook without cleaning off my glasses every time.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Official Feared Drowned in Destin, Florida

A Shreveport resident is feared drowned in the Destin, Florida area. Not much information has been released yet, but the Coast Guard has issued a news release which says. The Coast Guard along with state and local responders, are searching for a boater who went missing after he fell overboard near Destin, Florida on Thursday evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Hop in the car and see the Sunflower Trail

Mid-June is the perfect time of year to see sunflowers. What better way to see fields of them then to cruise the Sunflower Trail and see the Sunflower Festival. It is on La. Highway 3049 between Gilliam and Shreveport and you can enjoy field after field of these magnificent flowers. The festival takes place on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
GILLIAM, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy