OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Patrice Cates-Lonberger with Orlando Health says she’s seeing more patients test positive for COVID-19. “I think it’s the lack of mask-wearing. A lot of patients now are just going back to 'normalcy' if you will," Cates-Lonberger said. "A lot of people are just more out and about, just doing our day-to-day and not as diligent about wearing masks, the hand washing, the social distancing."

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO