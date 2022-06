Even though temperatures will soar into the 90s this summer, Louisianans may want to think twice before jumping into a few local rivers to cool off. LSU Civil and Environmental Engineering Assistant Professors Aaron Bivins and Samuel Snow have a $497,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to measure the amount of fecal contamination in two Louisiana rivers, find out where the contamination is coming from, and offer solutions on how to prevent it.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO