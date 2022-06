An advocacy organisation for polyamory and non-monogamy has called upon the Facebook app, and its parent company Meta, to update the platform’s relationship status feature to include people with multiple partners.On 16 June, members of the Organisation for Polyamory and Ethical Non-Monogamy (OPEN) penned an open letter to Tom Alison – the vice president of Facebook app – asking that the site’s relationship status feature be changed to include people who are in relationships with more than one person.The letter said that by “restricting users to one relationship status (and one tagged partner) on their profile, non-monogamous individuals are arbitrarily...

