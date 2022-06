Since day one, LEGO has always been about creativity. Encouraging fans to explore the potential of LEGO, the brand has a long history in hosting competitions to encourage designers of all ages to build their own creations. Most notably in recent years, the LEGO Ideas program has designed a pipeline for fan-designed sets to be brought to life as official LEGO releases. In short, designers submit their set to the Ideas website where they then encourage fans to become “supporters.” Upon reaching 10,000 supporters, LEGO reviews the idea and ultimately decides whether or not to take it to production. Winning alongside a ‘The Office’ themed set, the Jazz Quartet is the latest Ideas project to be hitting shelves.

