The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office released an alert last night they are investigating a theft, which occurred the morning of June 6, 2022 in the 1200 block of Highway 27. A silver 2002-2006 Nissan Altima with a black front bumper was observed on surveillance footage arriving at the location at approximately 6:40am. An item was taken from the property and placed in the vehicle before departing.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO