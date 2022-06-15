Mimosa flights | Drive-in theaters | Juneteenth

The Bulldog is opening in old Moe & Johnny's

After the 20-year-old mainstay closed, the new establishment is taking the sports bar reputation seriously. So seriously that it has 50 screens and a video wall. Mix in a bistro feel accompanied by flights of mimosas and vodkas and two 24-tap walls, and you'll have no reason to leave — even during the longest games.

A big Juneteenth food festival

It's called the Juneteenth Foodways Festival, and it combines Black entrepreneurship, cuisine and the American presidency. Get to know more about Laura “Dolly” Johnson, the head chef at the White House under President Benjamin Harrison. Black-owned restaurants will re-create some of her signature dishes and serve their own, too.

The Chicks talk about their name and more

The last time the trio played Indy, they had another word in their name and most of us were blissfully unaware of the word "COVID." Before they perform at Ruoff, they told pop culture reporter Rory Appleton about Emily Strayer's pre-tour anxiety dreams, why they changed their name and their setlist, which includes oldies they haven't played in 25 years.

Hot chicken is everywhere

The fried chicken slathered in a cayenne pepper concoction tastes even better when you know its origins: the mind of an angry girlfriend. The dish has spread from Nashville and planted itself all over Indianapolis. Here's where you can find all kinds of varieties in Indy. (For subscribers.)

All the drive-in theaters in Indiana

We've got 20 left — one of which is inside Indianapolis city limits and a handful not too far outside them. Or venture out for a road trip elsewere in the state to see movies. This list has the locations, favorite concessions and what to know before you head out.

A recap of Indy's first WonderRoad

Close your eyes, and you'd feel as close to a Woodstock '69 vibe as possible, reporters Rory Appleton and Griffin Wiles write. Here's a look — with words and a lot of photos — at how performances went with Vampire Weekend and Chvrches.

