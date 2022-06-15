ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Military prototype bicycle worth $100,000 stolen from Philadelphia store, police say

By Mitchell Willetts
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A one-of-a-kind bicycle worth $100,000 was recently stolen from a Pennsylvania bike shop, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking off with the stolen bicycle , after breaking in through the back door of Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle, police said in a release. The break-in happened at 7:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Why is the bicycle so valuable? Police say it is a prototype military bike made in 1996.

Christini specializes in electric bicycles built to navigate difficult terrain, according to the business’ website.

While it may be difficult to picture a modern military using bicycles , some nations have and still are seriously considering them as part of their arsenal, outlets have reported.

It wouldn’t be the first time.

In 1869, the United States Army formed the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps , the Army Times reported in 2020. The experiment was ultimately canned, largely due to the invention of the automobile.

Movie star chimp is found in Missouri basement after owner faked its death, PETA says

Robbers hide in Indiana Porta-Potty. Cops find their guns in the worst possible place

Sculpture sold for just $34.99 at Texas Goodwill turns out to be priceless Roman bust

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Police#Guns#The Army Times#Texas Goodwill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
5K+
Followers
886
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy