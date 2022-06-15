Military prototype bicycle worth $100,000 stolen from Philadelphia store, police say

A one-of-a-kind bicycle worth $100,000 was recently stolen from a Pennsylvania bike shop, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking off with the stolen bicycle , after breaking in through the back door of Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle, police said in a release. The break-in happened at 7:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Why is the bicycle so valuable? Police say it is a prototype military bike made in 1996.

Christini specializes in electric bicycles built to navigate difficult terrain, according to the business’ website.

While it may be difficult to picture a modern military using bicycles , some nations have and still are seriously considering them as part of their arsenal, outlets have reported.

It wouldn’t be the first time.

In 1869, the United States Army formed the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps , the Army Times reported in 2020. The experiment was ultimately canned, largely due to the invention of the automobile.

