ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Moore holds funding edge in Maryland gubernatorial primary

By By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKmXS_0gByjCz900

ANNAPOLIS — Wes Moore is entering the last five weeks of Maryland’s crowded Democratic primary for governor with a fundraising edge, and he got a boost from Oprah Winfrey to help him down the stretch.

Republican Kelly Schulz, endorsed by term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan, holds a significant fundraising advantage in the race for the GOP’s nomination.

Maryland’s primary is July 19. Mail-in ballots will begin arriving at residential addresses this week, the state elections board announced Monday. More than 400,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to eligible Maryland voters so far, the board said.

In-person early voting begins July 7.

Moore, a bestselling author, and his running mate Aruna Miller, a former state legislator from Montgomery County, reported about $2.1 million cash on hand in the latest fundraising reports filed by candidates covering the period of Jan. 13 through June 7.

Moore, a former CEO of a nonprofit anti-poverty group, got a lift Tuesday night for the next reporting cycle with a virtual fundraiser online with Winfrey. Moore has raised more than $7 million for the cycle.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat, and his running mate, Monique Anderson-Walker, reported about $1.6 million cash on hand. His campaign reported in January that his campaign had more than $3 million on hand.

Democrat Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary and former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, reported about $1.1 million in cash on hand. His campaign has raised nearly $4 million in the cycle.

John King, a Democrat who served as U.S. education secretary during former President Barack Obama’s administration, has more than $800,000 cash on hand.

Jon Baron, a Democrat who served in former President Bill Clinton’s administration, reported having about $1.6 million cash on hand. He loaned his campaign about $1.7 million last year.

Doug Gansler, a former Maryland attorney general, reported having about $1.1 million cash on hand. Gansler loaned his campaign $800,000 in April, according to his campaign’s filing.

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker announced last week he was suspending his campaign, citing financial challenges.

Ashwani Jain, a former official in Obama’s administration, reported $20,775 cash on hand.

In the Republican primary, Schulz and her running mate Jeff Woolford reported a combined total of nearly $785,000 on hand. Schulz is a former delegate from Frederick County who served as secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce in the Hogan administration. She also served as Maryland’s labor secretary.

Republican Robin Ficker reported about $326,890 cash on hand.

Republican Del. Dan Cox, of Frederick County, and his running mate Gordana Schifanelli, reported a combined total of nearly $184,000 on hand.

Comments / 5

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan: Maryland investing $13.5 million to improve waterways

(The Center Square) – While taking a tour of the Eastern Shore, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan touted new investments in the state’s waterways. The governor announced that 45 applicants will receive a portion of the $13.5 million that will be invested through Waterway Improvement Fund Grants. The grants are designed to benefit boating access, facilities, and navigation […]
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Your Voice, Your Future: Meet the Maryland Republican Gubernatorial Candidates

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News/WBFF) — It's your voice and your future. Meet the candidates for Maryland's Republican gubernatorial primary. Candidates Secretary Kelly Schulz, Delegate Dan Cox and Robin Ficker take questions surrounding education, crime, marijuana. It’s an opportunity to educate yourself on who to vote for in the Maryland Primary Election.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Voters Guide: Statewide candidates for governor, comptroller, attorney general

MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
City
Annapolis, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Aruna Miller
Person
Doug Gansler
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Rushern Baker
Person
Robin Ficker
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

California Man Facing Federal Indictment in Maryland for the Attempted Murder of a Supreme Court Justice

Greenbelt, Maryland – A federal grand jury today returned an indictment charging Nicholas John Roske, age 26, of Simi Valley, California, for federal charges of attempting to murder a Justice of the United States, specifically, an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.  An initial appearance for Roske has not yet been scheduled. The indictment was […]
CALIFORNIA, MD
Ocean City Today

Atlantic General, state of Maryland addressing pandemic changes

Asymptomatic individuals, home tests provide challenges. With asymptomatic patients and at-home tests, health care officials ra having a difficult time determining exactly how many people have covid these days. But both local and state health officials are making new efforts to address virus waves and keep people healthy. “The current...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#State Elections#Politics State#Democratic#Republican#Gop#The State Elections Board
WDVM 25

Maryland State Firemen’s Association voting to change name

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Over the weekend firefighters from around Maryland are coming together to Ocean City for their annual conference.  One item on the agenda is voting to rename the Maryland State Firemen’s Association to Maryland State Firefighter’s Association. 44 state fire-fighting organizations have legally changed their names to be gender inclusive. Senator […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Police Takes Steps To Protect Supreme Court Justices After House Bill Passes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland police officers are now playing a crucial role in the safety and security of Supreme Court Justices and their families. After the leak of the draft opinion that showed Roe v. Wade could be overturned, protests were almost instantaneous. Baltimore City Police have been in D.C. this week in anticipation of the decision. Sources tell WJZ that the department’s mobile command unit was also in Washington, D.C. People have also protested outside justices’ homes in Montgomery County. Members of the House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would extend security protection to the immediate family members of justices. The Montgomery...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox40jackson.com

Virginia AG on woke prosecutor being removed from case by judge: ‘Voters are tired of it’

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Thursday a Virginia judge took an “extraordinary step” by removing a Loudoun County prosecutor from a serial burglary case. “We heard from the press reports what had happened is this judge took the extraordinary step of entering this order saying you misled this court, you are overselling a plea deal, you misrepresented parts of this individual’s past,” Miyares said on “Fox & Friends.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WDEL 1150AM

Most of Delaware Dems' gun package passes state Senate

A majority of the gun package introduced by Delaware's Democratic lawmakers earlier this month passed the state Senate, but with one notable exception. Bills banning the sale of assault weapons, limiting high-capacity magazines, strengthen gun background checks, holding fun manufacturers and dealers liable for reckless actions, and banning the use of devices converting handguns into automatic weapons all passed on mostly partisan lines Thursday evening.
DELAWARE STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet Enters 8th State With New Store in Maryland

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet announced its latest East Coast expansion, with the opening of a new store in Maryland. Located at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., the store marks the extreme-value grocer's entrance into its eighth state. Grocery Outlet, which reported strong traffic trends for the second quarter, said...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
411
Followers
579
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy