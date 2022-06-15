Dozens of St. Michaels residents oppose new Hampton Inn

ST. MICHAELS — Dozens of St. Michaels residents, mostly against a new Hampton Inn and Suites hotel to be located at the gateway of the town, showed up at an information meeting sponsored by the owner of the proposed property.

Lesley Potter, a St. Michaels resident who also sits on the town’s Historic District Commission says she is angered with the plan to bring a Hampton Inn to the gateway of the town.

“I don’t think the meeting went well and I think it appears that they seem to have everybody and everything in their back pocket,” Potter said. “I think it is a travesty and that people are not being informed. This hotel is located right at the gateway to the historic town. It’s awful. It looks extremely pedestrian. It looks like something off of the New Jersey Turnpike.”

Charlotte Snead, another St. Michaels resident, says she also does not want the hotel for a multitude of reasons.

“It’s in a bad location,” Snead said. “It’s going to cause really bad traffic problems. It’s across from the elementary school. It’s across from the community pool. It’s across from people who live here. It’s not necessary and it backs up to a nature trail where herons and ospreys have their habitats.”

Potter said the developers of the hotel have not taken the town’s culture and character into account with their design.

“You need to pay attention to the material culture and the architecture of the town of St. Michaels,” Potter said. “They did none of it. They came back with pretty much the same thing they had to begin with. We are going to have an 800 number to really get the grassroots going against this project. I think it will be an ongoing battle with this company, that they are going to be coming up against what they think is a small little town that they can run over which is not going to happen. People will boycott it.”

Shashi Patel, owner of The St. Michaels Inn and the purchaser of the lot where the new Hampton Inn hotel with 75 rooms and over 100 parking spaces would be located, held the information session to release new drawings of what the hotel will look like.

“We want the public to know that we have been in the hotel business for 30 years and have developed five hotels,” Patel said. “Hilton the brand is very well known and very successful. It will bring 20 or more jobs, additional property tax revenue and additional income to the town.”

The Hampton Inn and Suites would charge between $200 and $300 for nightly rates and Patel says people can walk from the hotel into town and spend money to benefit local retail establishments and restaurants.

“I think St. Michaels needs income. The hotel will bring some additional income which the town needs,” Patel said.

Construction cost for the hotel is estimated between $12–15 million.

“Right now, people are coming from Easton and they are driving around the town and then going back to Easton,” Patel said. “With our hotel, they will park the car there. We will have a golf cart to move the people around St. Michaels. They will eat in the restaurants, go fishing and bring income to the town.”