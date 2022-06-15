Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for Ohio County due to severe storm damage

OHIO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Emergency for Ohio County due to a severe weather system that struck the county overnight June 13-14, 2022.

The storm caused flash-flooding as well as downed trees and power lines, causing road blockages and leaving thousands without power.

As part of this State of Emergency declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

The West Virginia National Guard and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division are both responding to this event with resources to help start the cleanup process.

“It’s been really tough stuff,” Gov. Justice said during a news briefing Wednesday. “Rest assured, anytime that anything like this happens, we’re on it immediately. We’re going to run to the fire and we’re going to put all the resources that we have to work to try to take care of the folks who are affected.”

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.

During the height of the storm, wind gusts reaching 70 miles per hour ripped through Ohio County and other parts of the Northern Panhandle. Two Wheeling firefighters had to receive medical treatment after being shocked due to a power issue related to the storm, and a third firefighter was injured from a fall due to treacherous conditions. The body of a 20-year-old woman was found Tuesday evening after she was swept away by a flash flood after being on a bridge in the Wileyville area.

The Governor reminded all of the state’s municipalities to remain in close contact with their respective county Emergency Manager so that, when severe weather events occur, they are reported as quickly as possible.