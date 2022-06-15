Holt energized about Diamond Hog Future

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

No matter how much the 2022 Major League Baseball draft shakes up the Arkansas roster, head coach Dave Van Horn and his staff have recruited a Swiss army knife type to fill in the gaps.

Former Greenwood star Peyton Holt (5-10, 205), who just finished his career at Crowder (Mo.) Community College, has played seven positions on the diamond in his career.

He’ll likely find his way into Razorback line up somewhere next season after hitting .425, swatting 10 home runs, driving home 77 RBIs and stealing 22 bases during the Roughriders’ 2022 campaign.

“Arkansas hasn’t really said where they are going to play me,” Holt said. “It has mostly been about my bat. They know I can play anywhere.

“Throughout my career at Crowder, I have played third, second, short and every outfield position. I’ve got experience at every position and I think that is going to help me. They can put me anywhere on the field. Just whatever helps me get in the line up.”

He’s even dabbling at an old high school position since his junior college season ended.

“I have also been working at catcher the last few weeks because I used to catch a bunch,” Holt said. “I don’t know what Arkansas’ need is exactly at catcher or any other position, but I’ll be ready for anything.”

He does know the majority of the current Razorback infielders are draft eligible and some may not be back for Arkansas (43-19), who opens College World Series action Saturday against Stanford (47-16). at 1 p.m.

“I have heard that pretty much the whole infield is getting drafted,” Holt said. “I don’t know if they are going to leave or not, but my plan right now is to work at every position and then whatever the need is, I will work the hardest at and just keep trying to improve my swing.”

Holt committed to Arkansas after getting an offer this spring while leading his team back-to-back appearances at the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.

“This has always been my goal,” Holt said of being a Razorback. “At Crowder, we are only an hour from Arkansas so, it was always a consideration. I just didn’t have any interest from them the first two years.”

“I had a few offers from mid-majors and one other good Division I school. That school gave me a pretty big offer that you don’t really about anymore, but it wasn’t where I wanted to go.”

The offer and pledge came close together and he chose Arkansas over Oklahoma State, Wichita State, Texas A&M and Arkansas-Little Rock.

“I talked to (Arkansas hitting) Coach (Nate) Thompson and watched one of our practices and from there it just kind of took off,” Holt said. “Ever since then, I knew that was where I wanted to go. It made it happen.”

Holt began his career at Lafayette-Lafayette.

“At the time, I thought I was good,” Holt said. “I thought I was, well not better than everybody, but I thought I was better than I actually was.

“When I got to Crowder, I just kind of had like an eye opener that I am going to have to work my butt off to get to where I wanted to be.

“The coaches helped me a lot. I got through the spring and kind of got just tossed right into the line up. It helped me learn, The competition isn’t as good as it is all year around, but it helped me learn how to deal with adversity because it was definitely tougher than we did with the work at Lafayette.

“Then going back the second year (to Crowder), our fall workouts were insanely hard. Harder than anything than anything that I have ever done and kind of what they are known for there. That kind of helped me build a mental toughness with all the training and stuff. It also helped me develop my skills.

“My head coach is really good with the defensive part of it and that really kind of helped me set myself apart being pretty solid on defense.

“Hitting-wise, I just got up there and didn’t necessarily focus on my swing as much as the mental part of why you are in the box. It helped me grow as a hitter.”Crowder, which had 19 players from the state of Arkansas on its roster this year, played both a fall and spring slate of games.

“I got probably over 200 at bats a year just from the (2020) fall and (2021) spring together because we get to play so many games in the fall,” Holt said. “That helped me get experience.”

Holt hit .370 with 11 homers, 64 RBIs and eight stolen bases before blossoming more this season.

“Now this year, this was my third year at Crowder, I kind of knew how everything was going to be going into it,” Holt said. “I got to grow as a leader and help the younger guys.

“I am 21 now so it has helped me bgrow as a leader, not just motivating with words, but showing them how to work and I think that is going to help me going into Arkansas.”

Like his friend and fellow Greenwood quarterback and current Razorback baseball pitcher Connor Noland, he led the gridiron Bulldogs to a state title in 2018.

Holt passed for 3,037 yards and 23 touchdowns rushed 147 times for 858 yards and 21 more scores during that championship season.

“We talk and were always buddies in high school,” Holt said of Noland. “We were really close and practically live together after football games and stuff.

“I have a few buddies on the (Arkansas) team now so I know how the coaches are just from their point of view.”

He is excited about playing at Baum-Walker Stadium and making use of the Razorbacks’ top-notch development facilities.

“Everyone knows how the facilities are at Arkansas,” Holts said. “They are the best in the country and better than some major league teams.”

Holt will spend the summer playing in the California Collegiate League.

“I am going to go play in a summer league out in California,” Holt said.

“Whenever that ends I am going to come back and just going to go straight up to Fayetteville because it is only an hour from my house.

“I am going to go up there and start working out.”

