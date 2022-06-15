Injured bicyclist rescued at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER - An injured biker was rescued on Tuesday in Glacier National Park.

Park dispatchers were notified shortly after 12:30 p.m. that a 25-year-old male bicyclist had activated his GPS tracking device to signal for help in the North Fork area of the park.

Alex Minge of Riverton, WY was taking part in the Tour Divide 2022 bike-packing race that spans from Canada to New Mexico when he wrecked his bicycle, lost his way trying got get back, and encountered flood waters in the Kishenehn Drainage.

Park rangers began an immediate search and swept the North Fork Road as far as possible but were unable to reach the suspected location of the tracking device due to flood conditions.

A Minuteman Aviation helicopter from Missoula picked up park rangers near park headquarters in West Glacier and flew to the Kishenehn Drainage where rangers found and rescued the Minge who was transported by Three Rivers Ambulance to the hospital.

According to a news release, Glacier National Park dispatch received notification from the GPS monitoring company via Flathead County dispatch. The search and rescue was an international effort with several agencies involved including US Border Patrol, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Fernie Search and Rescue out of British Columbia.

