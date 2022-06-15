Fire engulfs garage on West Upjohn

Shoppers fled in panic on Saturday after a gun was fired during a fight at a northern Virginia mall.No injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police have since said.Officers were called to Tysons Corner Center on Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired at the prominent mall near the nation’s capital, Fairfax County police tweeted.Social media footage showed terrified members of the public running out of the complex and through parking garages in fear that this may have been the latest in the nation’s spate of mass shootings.According to authorities, a fight broke out and...

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO