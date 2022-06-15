ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire engulfs garage on West Upjohn

By Staff report
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, June 10, local firefighters were called out to a...

www.ridgecrestca.com

The Independent

Five-year-old and father killed in tragic crash after driver veered into wrong lane and slammed golf cart

A father and his young son were tragically killed in North Carolina after their golf cart was struck by a suspected impaired driver, authorities said.The Associated Press reported that on Monday night, the driver of a Honda Accord was travelling along the North Carolina State Highway near Statesville, located 40 miles north of Charlotte, and began crossing the median until he eventually veered into oncoming traffic, causing the fatal collision with the golf cart carrying six passengers, many of whom were related.Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, the driver of the golf cart, and his 5-year-old son, Bentley Marlowe, were declared dead...
STATESVILLE, NC
Outdoor Life

Wisconsin Couple Fends off Bear Attack in Their Own Home Using a Kitchen Knife

A Wisconsin couple and their young children are lucky to be alive following a black bear attack that occurred inside their home in Medford last Friday. The husband and wife, who have not been identified by authorities, sustained multiple injuries but were able to defend themselves with a kitchen knife. The husband was eventually able to shoot and kill the bear with a firearm, all while their children remained asleep in their bedrooms, according to USA Today.
MEDFORD, WI
The Independent

Shoppers flee after gunman opens fire at mall in Fairfax County

Shoppers fled in panic on Saturday after a gun was fired during a fight at a northern Virginia mall.No injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police have since said.Officers were called to Tysons Corner Center on Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired at the prominent mall near the nation’s capital, Fairfax County police tweeted.Social media footage showed terrified members of the public running out of the complex and through parking garages in fear that this may have been the latest in the nation’s spate of mass shootings.According to authorities, a fight broke out and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Public Safety
BBC

Dog turns on stove and starts house fire

A fire that caused considerable damage to a house in Parkville, in the US state of Missouri, was started by a dog that accidentally turned on the stove. The dog managed to turn on the hob on by pressing its paw against a touch activation button, while trying to reach a pan of grease that had been left on top.
PUBLIC SAFETY

