ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake Beach, IL

Illinois father allegedly drowned three young children in bathtub

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfIKv_0gBygrGr00

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — An Illinois father allegedly drowned his three young children in a bathtub before placing them in a bed on Monday, leaving a note for his wife.

The Round Lake Beach Police Department said they were contacted on Monday just before 2 p.m. for a wellness check at a home. When they arrived, they found three children dead inside the home. The children were later identified as 2-year-old Gideon, 2-year-old Cassidy and 5-year-old Bryant, according to WGN-TV.

“I cannot fathom the pain this family is going through right now,” Rivera said at a press conference on Tuesday.

WBBM said the children’s mother was the one who called the police to do the wellness check on the children, who were visiting their father, Jason Karels, 35. The mother was planning to pick the children up for a doctor’s visit. Both parents shared custody of the children, according to WBBM.

Karels was not home when the bodies were found. His car was spotted hours later by Illinois State Police which led to a multiple highway chase, according to WBBM. Karels crashed into a wooded area, ending the chase.

WBBM said that Karels admitted to killing his children and attempted multiple suicide attempts but failed. He was taken to the hospital, according to WGN-TV.

Karels was released from the hospital on Tuesday and taken to jail. He has been charged with three counts of murder and could face additional charges, WBBM said.

On Wednesday, his bond was set to $10 million, according to police.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Beginning July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

5 people shot in Chicago parking lot, police say

CHICAGO — Five people were wounded Friday night when a gunman opened fire in a Chicago parking lot, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Lake Meadows neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of people was standing in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 shot on South Side

CHICAGO – Five people were shot late Friday on Chicago’s South Side. According to police a group was in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes around 11:45 p.m.. Police said someone began shooting and four men and one woman were struck. According to police, an 18-year-old woman was struck in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman shot in River North during possible robbery attempt overnight

A 21-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a car in River North overnight. Police are investigating statements from the car’s driver that the shooting happened during a robbery or carjacking attempt. At least two other hijackings or hijacking attempts were reported in River North and the Loop overnight.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Round Lake Beach, IL
Round Lake Beach, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Body of missing Wisconsin lake swimmer recovered, identified

SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday. Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

Boy, 6, dies after Sunday crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old Rockford boy has died, four days after a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, which also left his mother and six other children injured.David Sanders was injured when his mother's 2003 GMC Yukon hit the left wall along the tollway near Milepost 61 in Hoffman Estates, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.Sanders was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Sanders' mother and six other children were injured in the crash, and were taken to various hospitals. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 40, shot and killed in Roseland

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The 40-year-old was riding in a car when someone opened fire around 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of South State Street, police said. She was shot in the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bathtub#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime#Wgn Tv#Wbbm
Injustice Watch

Hundreds more Black Chicagoans are pleading guilty to gun-possession charges. Here’s one possible reason why.

This story is the first in a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. In March 2020, Doryion Booker was putting in extra hours driving for Uber to save up for his wife’s birthday present. The day before her birthday, a Chicago police officer pulled him over on the West Side for not having proper lighting over his license plate.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora teen gets 12 years in prison

17-year-old Christian O. Capuchino of Aurora is pleading guilty to the offense of aggravated battery with a firearm; a Class X felony. Capuchino and a co-defendant were passengers in a white Hyundai driven by a second co-defendant in the near east side in Aurora around 3:15 pm on November 29, 2020. Capuchino and the first co-defendant left the car, each armed with a handgun and fired dozens of gunshots at the victim, according to Kane County Prosecutors. They returned to the car and left.
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Father charged with drowning his three young children

A father has been charged with three counts of murder after, police say, he confessed to drowning his three young children early on Monday, CBS Chicago's Shardaa Gray reports. Officers responded to a home in the northern Chicago suburb of Round Lake Beach at around 1:40 a.m. after receiving a request for a well-being check from the children's mother, who was supposed to pick them up from their estranged father, according to Round Lake Police Chief Gilbert Rivera.
ROUND LAKE, IL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
76K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy