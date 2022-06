A 21-year-old man from Anthony was arrested after he allegedly broke into a neighbor’s shed and stole over $700 worth of items. On Friday, May 27, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence on NE 97th Street Road in Anthony in reference to an incident of burglary and grand theft. Upon arrival, a male victim advised that sometime between 7 a.m. on May 23 and 7 p.m. on May 27, an unknown person had entered his shed and stolen a chainsaw and pole saw.

