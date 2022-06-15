ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Hot, Humid, and Dangerous: Warnings from NWS and USCG Wednesday Afternoon

By Kevin Zimmermann
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot, humid weather began settling in over most of Wisconsin beginning Tuesday, and by Wednesday afternoon even the usually cooler-than-most Sheboygan County was sweltering along. At 3 p.m. the National Weather Service reported a temperature of 90 at the Sheboygan County Airport, and with a dew point of 75 –...

WBAY Green Bay

Five tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews from the National Weather Service are surveying damage after Wednesday’s powerful storms and confirmed four tornadoes (updated figure) in the Action 2 News viewing area. On Wednesday, June 15, a cold front moved across the area and created strong-to-severe storms. NWS crews continue...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Many still without power in northeast Wisconsin, update on power outages

(WFRV) – Three days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power. On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.
WEAU-TV 13

NWS confirms 6 tornadoes in Wisconsin June 15

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service offices in Wisconsin have confirmed six tornadoes from a system of storms that passed through the state on Wednesday, June 15, bringing the statewide total to 13 so far in 2022. The outbreak of severe weather brought the state its first...
newsfromthestates.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Powerful Thunderstorms Ravage Area

A line of powerful thunderstorms ravaged Sheboygan County along with the rest of Wisconsin on Wednesday, downing trees and power lines as they blew through. Attention was piqued by mid afternoon when tornadoes erupted in central and western Wisconsin, heading east where we were embedded in the heat and humidity that fueled the dangerous weather. And although no severe weather warnings were issued in Sheboygan County those storms still brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and straight-line winds that, according to the Sheboygan Police Department knocked down numerous trees, branches and power lines in the city. The SPD reported that by 9 p.m. numerous traffic lights weren’t operating in the city. The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to over 60 calls for service in under two hours, involving alarms, trees down, wires down, and EMS calls – a rate three to four times the usual daily volume.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin families clean up after Wednesday's powerful storms

GREEN BAY, Wis.— Tiffany Fellenz witnessed something she had not seen before Wednesday when storms raged through her neighborhood. The Green Bay resident said she was in the backyard with her dog when sudden winds blew tree branches and limbs into her yard. “I know it was going to...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm Team 5 tracking severe storms moving through NE Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Storm Team 5 is tracking severe storms making their way into Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes in and near the watch area.
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Storm Cleanup Efforts Make “Significant Progress” in Sheboygan

Cleanup efforts after severe thunderstorms flattened hundreds of trees in Sheboygan Wednesday night have made “significant progress” on the emergency priorities of opening streets and removing trees from homes, vehicles and blocked driveways. That, according to Director of Public Works David Beiebel in a Friday afternoon release. Biebel...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
nbc15.com

SLIDESHOW: Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes travel through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes moved into Southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, bringing high winds and high damage throughout the region. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dane County is expected to last until 8 p.m., and the tornado watch around 10 p.m. However, NBC15 viewers have already been taking unbelievable shots of the storm and sharing them. Some of the highlights we’ve found so far are in the gallery above - and you can find even more here.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsinites flee to nearest bar as tornado looms

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Much of southern Wisconsin was sent into a state of extreme caution on Wednesday evening as news stations reported on a tornado warning covering a large portion of the state. Arriving after a Madison-area thunderstorm that created widespread damage, thousands were on high alert.
MADISON, WI
whbl.com

Wisconsin FoodShare Members Offered Replacement Benefits for Storm-Related Food Losses

Participants in Wisconsin’s FoodShare program who lost food due to power outages caused by recent severe weather can apply for replacement benefits. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is making the move because, as Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said “The damage caused by the severe storms across Wisconsin this week has hit many families who were already struggling. We want our FoodShare members to know that replacement benefits are available to help restock food that was lost.”
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Nearly two dozen emergency management offices in Wisconsin activated Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency management teams across Wisconsin sprang into action Wednesday, as severe storms swept across the state. The state’s emergency operations center, ReadyWisconsin, reports county and tribal emergency centers stretching from Monroe to Marinette counties were activated. Approximately two dozen of them reported to state officials...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple roads closed across southern Wisconsin due to crashes after tornado moves through

OAKDALE, Wis. — I-90/94 eastbound is closed near I-90 due to a crash. A confirmed tornado moved through the area shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. ‼️Tornado headed towards Oakdale‼️ TAKE COVER NOW! — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 15, 2022 Footage from the area shows significant backups. 511 traffic maps show that traffic is completely stopped between the ramp from...
OAKDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ozaukee County missing man located safe

BELGIUM, Wis. - Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an alert for a missing 65-year-old Belgium man after he returned to his residence Saturday morning. Mark R. Short left the Belgium Gardens Assisted Living residence in his own vehicle to a location on Highway 33 in Ozaukee County where he did arrive. He was not seen after he left.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI

