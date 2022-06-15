ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury selection underway for 2 main defendants in 2018 killing of 'Junior' Feliz

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smIsd_0gBygcHC00

The jury selection process has begun for the two main defendants in the death of Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman Feliz.

It comes a week ahead of the four-year anniversary of the teen's death.

Many delays, including the global pandemic and multiple courtroom setbacks, have pushed back the jury selection to now.

Prosecutors say the two defendants, Diego Suero and Frederick Then, were the ring leaders of a violent Dominican street gang that ordered an attack leading to the killing of 15-year-old Junior.

Prosecutors plan to prove that Suero gave the orders to his members that ultimately led to the slaying that was captured on video.

Five men who took part in the 2018 murder have already been sentenced. Jury selection will continue Thursday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Defendants#Murder#Global Pandemic#Violent Crime#Lesandro Junior#Dominican
CBS New York

Police: Arrest made in knifepoint rape at Bronx park

NEW YORK -- Police say they've arrested the man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.Nineteen-year-old Christopher Martinez has been charged in the Tuesday morning attack.Investigators say Martinez pulled a knife on the victim and forced her into St. Mary's Park, where he raped her.Police say he also stole her debit card and made a $3 purchase at a bodega.
BRONX, NY
CBS Chicago

New details on the death of 8-year-old Amaria Osby, her mother is charged with murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about the mother who, police said, admitted murdering her eight-year-old daughter in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood last week.CBS 2 was first to tell you about a recent visit to the home by the state's child welfare agency. CBS 2's Chris Tye has been on this story since the beginning and reports the family was on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for five years.Most recently it was a domestic violence investigation that brought them to the home. But one week since the death of 8 year old Amaria Osby...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Mother condemns ‘giggling and smirking’ murderers behind stabbing of 16-year-old

The mother of a 16-year-old stabbing victim has hit out at her son’s killers for “giggling and smirking” throughout their trial.Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to pay tribute to Rhamero West – nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips – as she gave her victim impact statement.On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in the street in Old Trafford last September.The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Cops Suspect Master P's Daughter Died from Drug Overdose

Master P's family is grieving the loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller, and cops are working to determine exactly how she died, with initial evidence suggesting it was an overdose. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... drug paraphernalia was found at the scene of Tytyana's death, indicating it might have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police ID suspect in stabbing of 16-year-old girl on Brooklyn sidewalk

NEW YORK - Police say they're searching for a man seen on video stabbing a 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn. Surveillance video shows the suspect armed with a knife approach the girl from behind and stab her in the shoulder. Police said it happened on May 22 as the victim walked into the Urban Juice Bar and Grill in Brownsville. The suspect ran off, and the victim was treated and released from the hospital. Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Lewis Osie. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Tragic moment 19-year-old Brazilian nursing student was shot in the back of the head execution-style by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's car

This is tragic moment a 19-year-old nursing student was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's vehicle in front of the university in the southeastern state of São Paulo. Surveillance videos showed the gunman running up to Juliana Fernandes from behind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

56-year-old man dies in paving incident

A man was killed in a construction accident in White Plains early Wednesday. A company was paving the road in front of 137 Maple Ave., and one worker was sealing a manhole. Police say the driver of the paving truck did not see him and backed over him. The 56-year-old...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
News 12

News 12

85K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy