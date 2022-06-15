Jury selection underway for 2 main defendants in 2018 killing of 'Junior' Feliz

The jury selection process has begun for the two main defendants in the death of Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman Feliz.

It comes a week ahead of the four-year anniversary of the teen's death.

Many delays, including the global pandemic and multiple courtroom setbacks, have pushed back the jury selection to now.

Prosecutors say the two defendants, Diego Suero and Frederick Then, were the ring leaders of a violent Dominican street gang that ordered an attack leading to the killing of 15-year-old Junior.

Prosecutors plan to prove that Suero gave the orders to his members that ultimately led to the slaying that was captured on video.

Five men who took part in the 2018 murder have already been sentenced. Jury selection will continue Thursday morning.