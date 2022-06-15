ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE ON TRAFFIC SIGNAL OUTAGES

Fort Wayne, Indiana
 3 days ago

June 15, 2022 - Several traffic signals remain out of service due to the severe weather that hit the City of Fort Wayne earlier this week.

Traffic signals that are out of service:

-West Jefferson Boulevard and Aboite Center Road

-West Jefferson Boulevard and Mallard Cove Lane

-West Jefferson Boulevard and Covington roads

-West Jefferson Boulevard and Getz Road

-West Jefferson Boulevard and The Village at Time Corners

-West Jefferson Boulevard and Mike’s Car Wash

-West Jefferson Boulevard flashing signal between Olde Canal Place and Aboite Center Road

-Aboite Center and Dickie roads

-Washington Boulevard and Hanna Street

-Washington Boulevard and Harmar Street

-Engle and Bluffton roads

-Engle Road and Statesmans Way

-Winchester and Bluffton roads

-Sand Point and Bluffton roads

-Old Trail and Bluffton roads

-Lower Huntington and Bluffton roads

-Old Trail and Lower Huntington roads

-Taylor Street and Ardmore Avenue

-Airport Expressway and Winchester Road

-Airport Expressway and Lower Huntington Road

-Smith and Pontiac streets

-Pontiac and Hanna streets

-Hanna Street and McKinnie Avenue

-Fairfield Avenue and Paulding Road

-Dartmouth Drive and Washington Center Road

Motorists should use caution in the impacted areas and treat the areas as all-way stops.

