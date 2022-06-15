UPDATE ON TRAFFIC SIGNAL OUTAGES
June 15, 2022 - Several traffic signals remain out of service due to the severe weather that hit the City of Fort Wayne earlier this week.
Traffic signals that are out of service:
-West Jefferson Boulevard and Aboite Center Road
-West Jefferson Boulevard and Mallard Cove Lane
-West Jefferson Boulevard and Covington roads
-West Jefferson Boulevard and Getz Road
-West Jefferson Boulevard and The Village at Time Corners
-West Jefferson Boulevard and Mike’s Car Wash
-West Jefferson Boulevard flashing signal between Olde Canal Place and Aboite Center Road
-Aboite Center and Dickie roads
-Washington Boulevard and Hanna Street
-Washington Boulevard and Harmar Street
-Engle and Bluffton roads
-Engle Road and Statesmans Way
-Winchester and Bluffton roads
-Sand Point and Bluffton roads
-Old Trail and Bluffton roads
-Lower Huntington and Bluffton roads
-Old Trail and Lower Huntington roads
-Taylor Street and Ardmore Avenue
-Airport Expressway and Winchester Road
-Airport Expressway and Lower Huntington Road
-Smith and Pontiac streets
-Pontiac and Hanna streets
-Hanna Street and McKinnie Avenue
-Fairfield Avenue and Paulding Road
-Dartmouth Drive and Washington Center Road
Motorists should use caution in the impacted areas and treat the areas as all-way stops.
