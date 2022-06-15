Train and truck crash in Marion County

A Summerfield man was nabbed with drugs after running a stop sign at Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. Christopher Adam Swarthout, 47, who lives at 11001 SE Sunset Harbor Road, was driving a silver Chevy SUV at 12:31 a.m. Friday when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the exit from Wawa, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was pulled over in the parking lot of a nearby 7-eleven. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO