SEATTLE - Seattle Police asking for the public's help in finding 7-year-old Julia. Police say on Nov. 6, 2014, Jason Potter was ordered by the King County Superior Court to turn over custody of his 7-year-old daughter Julia to her mother. He fled from a home in North Seattle and hadn't been heard from until September 2021 when he was possibly seen at a nursing home in Olympia.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO