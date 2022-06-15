ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo shares resources for world elder abuse awareness day

By Carl Winder
 3 days ago
An ongoing problem is taking center stage in Pueblo.

Today is world elder abuse awareness day and the Pueblo County government and other groups shared resources that are available for senior citizen abuse victims.

The County Department of Human Services says since the beginning of the year, it receives at least 10 calls per day from senior citizens facing abuse.

"Statistically, elder abuse is underreported and so we want the awareness out there because there is help for those being mistreated," said Corinna Carcellero an Adult Protection Supervisor.

If you know someone who is facing elder abuse, here's a link to helpful resources.
