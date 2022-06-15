Yes, That's Emma Thompson As Miss Trunchbull In First 'Matilda The Musical' Trailer

Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull in Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical." (Photo: DAN SMITHDAN SMITH/NETFLIX)

Sporting a Nicole Kidman-level nose prosthetic and yet another completely unnecessary fat suit, Emma Thompson is unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in the first trailer for “Matilda the Musical.”

The Oscar-winner stars as the terrifying headmistress in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical based on Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book of the same name.

While the first look at the project retreads over familiar territory (what’s a “Matilda” story without chocolate cake?), it provides a catchy rock score to the classic tale of the book-obsessed child prodigy, which, of course, also served as inspiration for the 1996 film adaptation of the novel.

This big-screen treatment stars Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood, “an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny,” per the official synopsis.

She’s sent to attend the “ominous and oppressive” Crunchem Hall, which is ruled with an iron fist by the villainous Trunchbull, who hopes to rid the school of “rebels” one pigtailed student at a time.

Luckily, Matilda finds solace in Miss Honey, played here by “Captain Marvel” star Lashana Lynch.

In this version, Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham star as Matilda’s uncaring, money hungry parents, taking over the roles from Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito, who also produced the 1996 film adaptation.

“Harry Potter” alum Ralph Fiennes was attached to play Trunchbull before Thompson came aboard.

The film reunites the creative team behind the musical, as Matthew Warchus and Dennis Kelly are on board to direct and write once again with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and choreography by Ellen Kane.

“Matilda The Musical” is the latest project to arise from Netflix’s acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company , which granted the streaming service rights to create projects based on the author’s work across its platforms.

The film arrives in theaters on Dec. 2 in the U.K., while a streaming release date has yet to be officially announced.

Watch the trailer below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.