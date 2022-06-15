ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Yes, That's Emma Thompson As Miss Trunchbull In First 'Matilda The Musical' Trailer

By Cole Delbyck
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBmhu_0gByfjUU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot38t_0gByfjUU00 Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull in Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical." (Photo: DAN SMITHDAN SMITH/NETFLIX)

Sporting a Nicole Kidman-level nose prosthetic and yet another completely unnecessary fat suit, Emma Thompson is unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in the first trailer for “Matilda the Musical.”

The Oscar-winner stars as the terrifying headmistress in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical based on Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book of the same name.

While the first look at the project retreads over familiar territory (what’s a “Matilda” story without chocolate cake?), it provides a catchy rock score to the classic tale of the book-obsessed child prodigy, which, of course, also served as inspiration for the 1996 film adaptation of the novel.

This big-screen treatment stars Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood, “an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny,” per the official synopsis.

She’s sent to attend the “ominous and oppressive” Crunchem Hall, which is ruled with an iron fist by the villainous Trunchbull, who hopes to rid the school of “rebels” one pigtailed student at a time.

Luckily, Matilda finds solace in Miss Honey, played here by “Captain Marvel” star Lashana Lynch.

In this version, Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham star as Matilda’s uncaring, money hungry parents, taking over the roles from Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito, who also produced the 1996 film adaptation.

“Harry Potter” alum Ralph Fiennes was attached to play Trunchbull before Thompson came aboard.

The film reunites the creative team behind the musical, as Matthew Warchus and Dennis Kelly are on board to direct and write once again with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and choreography by Ellen Kane.

“Matilda The Musical” is the latest project to arise from Netflix’s acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company , which granted the streaming service rights to create projects based on the author’s work across its platforms.

The film arrives in theaters on Dec. 2 in the U.K., while a streaming release date has yet to be officially announced.

Watch the trailer below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Everything to Know About Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Click here to read the full article. It’s a Barbie world, and we’re all just living in it. What seems like a Mattel doll lifetime ago, Margot Robbie confirmed the “Barbie” live-action film adaptation in July 2019, with Greta Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach co-writing the script. Gerwig was later announced to be directing the film. The news marked the famed blonde-haired doll’s 60th anniversary. “Barbie” will premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023. Robbie, who will star as Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken, is slated to produce the film through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment. Mattel Films and HeyDay Films will co-produce. The...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Releases Making-Of Featurette With Reese Witherspoon

Ahead of its premiere on July 15, Sony Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes look into Where the Crawdads Sing, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel of the same name. The short, one minute clip shows producer Reese Witherspoon and star Daisy Edgar Jones team up to explain translating the book’s escapism onto the big screen.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Tim Minchin
Person
Matthew Warchus
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Andrea Riseborough
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Rhea Perlman
Daily Mail

Two weddings and a 28-year wait! Kristin Scott Thomas and her Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star James Fleet marry in new screen drama... in front of guests Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson

She famously failed to marry the man of her dreams in Four Weddings And A Funeral. But 28 years on, Kristin Scott Thomas, 62, appears to be playing the happy bride – in her directorial debut. As the first pictures from filming show, she is reunited with Vicar Of...
RELATIONSHIPS
theplaylist.net

Nicole Kidman To Produce & Star In Amazon Show ‘Holland, Michigan,’ Mimi Cave To Direct

Nicole Kidman kicked off her relationship with Amazon Studios last year with great success. Her role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin‘s “Being The Ricardos” nabbed her a Golden Globe for Best Actress – Drama win and a nomination for a Best Actress Oscar. She has “Expats” coming out on Amazon soon, too, based on Janice Y.K. Lee‘s 2016 novel “The Expatriates,” which she stars in and co-produces.
MOVIES
People

Lady Sarah Chatto Wears Her Wedding Earrings (Inherited from Mom Princess Margaret!) to Royal Ascot

Lady Sarah Chatto stepped out for the second day of Royal Ascot in a special pair of earrings. Lady Sarah, the 58-year-old daughter of the late Princess Margaret and a niece to Queen Elizabeth, attended the horse racing event on Wednesday. She accessorized her pink ensemble with a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that are especially meaningful to her — not only did Lady Sarah inherit the jewels from her mother, but she also chose to wear them at her 1994 wedding to Daniel Chatto.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matilda The Musical#Music And Lyrics#Miss Honey
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 18, Towers Over Her As She Takes Stroll With Her 3 Kids In NYC

Kate Hudson has a new man to look up to — her son! On Wednesday, June 15, the 43-year-old actress was spotted with her two sons, Ryder Robinson, 18, and Bingham Bellamy, 10, as well as her daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 3. In photos of the family’s outing, Ryder towered over his mom, who he trumped by over a head. It is clear that the now-adult grandson of iconic actress Goldie Hawn, 76, got his height from his biological father, singer Chris Robinson, 55, who stands at 6 foot 2 inches!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Meet Princess Diana’s Family: 15 Photos of the Spencer Siblings, Kids, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite her tragic passing in the summer of 1997, Princess Diana’s legacy has lived on for generations. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess of Wales lives on not only in her grown royal sons Prince William and Prince Harry (and her grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet), but in the growing Spencer family in the UK — with sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother Charles Spencer, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews to boot. Diana’s descendants keep her memory alive both in the subtle way her genes pop up in young relatives (nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia recently showed off their Diana-esque patrician good looks at Cannes) and in the humanitarian and family-focused work they carry on in her memory.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Sets 2024 Release; ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Heads To Pre-Summer 2023

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate announced this afternoon that their Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey will hit theaters on Feb. 9, 2024. Deadline first reported about the project, which Jonathan Levine is directing off a screenplay by Elizabeth Chomko, Jonathan Levine, Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis. In part 2, Baby (Grey) takes us back to Kellerman’s Resort for a story of summer, young romance, and dancing. That weekend is the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend and right now Universal has an untitled animation film on the calendar. In addition, Lionsgate’s feature take of Judy Blume’s 1970 novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will...
NFL
UPI News

Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'

June 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has signed on to direct his first live-action movie, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, for Netflix. Seinfeld also co-wrote the film with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder. "We will not sugarcoat the truth. "UNFROSTED" coming to Netflix," Seinfeld tweeted Wednesday. The movie's...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
MOVIES
Popculture

Billy Bob Thornton Joins Kaley Cuoco's Promising New Movie

Billy Bob Thornton added another project to his growing to-do list on Tuesday. He will star in Role Play, a new thriller co-starring The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo. Coincidentally, both Thornton and Oyelowo are separately working on projects with Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The new movie will...
MOVIES
Collider

Nicole Kidman Set to Lead Mimi Cave-Helmed Thriller 'Holland, Michigan'

According to Deadline, five-time Academy Award nominee and one-time winner, Nicole Kidman, has announced her newest project. Just months after her hit film Being the Ricardos landed in theaters and on Prime Video, the actress has paired back up with the studio to star in the Mimi Cave (Fresh) helmed thriller, Holland, Michigan. Along with starring, Kidman will add producer to her credits with Per Saari under the actress’ Blossom Films.
MOVIES
Deadline

Lionsgate & Roadside Attractions Acquire Romantic Drama ‘The Good House’ Starring Sigourney Weaver And Kevin Kline

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have acquired North American rights to the romantic drama The Good House from Amblin Partners, in association with Participant. The film based on Ann Leary’s New York Times bestseller is heading to the Tribeca Film Festival for its U.S. premiere in June 18, and will hit theaters via Roadside on September 30. The Good House follows Hildy Good (three-time Oscar nom Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets. Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles...
NFL
HuffPost

HuffPost

80K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy