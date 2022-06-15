ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Best Midwestern lake towns to live in

By Jill Jaracz
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Do Dangerous Fish Live in the Great Lakes?

A marketing stunt for the Discovery Channel backfired when they created a video and false news report of a bull shark swimming in Lake Ontario. It was in fact a joke as a promotion for Shark Week, but it got a lot of people concerned. They had to come clean about the stunt earlier than planned and were quick to admit it was a “life-like prosthetic shark”. There are not sharks in the Great Lakes (despite occasional claims that there are) but there are other dangerous fish that do live in the Great Lakes.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

The Best Lake Trout Lures of 2022

How can you not respect the lake trout? A potential goliath of a freshwater predator, the laker is a stunningly attractive creature—hard charging, typically delicious and a survivor of every conceivable calamity, from overfishing to environmental shifts to invasive species. And yet, inexplicably, the ancient, original Great Lakes cousin of the char (Salvelinus namaycush) remains rather an afterthought in many of its North country haunts. When fishing for salmon or walleyes or other species fall short, lake trout seem to always be there to take up the slack. In short, lake trout eagerly eat lures and provide some of the most active sport available, particularly in the coldwater months.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Florida Angler Lands His 100th IGFA World Record Fish

Dr. Jan Forszpaniak didn’t enter his first fish for International Game Fish Association certification until nine years ago. That 6-pound, 6-ounce gray [mangrove] snapper caught on fly tackle with 12-pound test tippet lit a fire that’s resulted in 99 more record catches. In less than a decade, Forszpaniak...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwestern#Wallethub
Travel + Leisure

This Waterfront Hotel Is Opening on the Largest Lake in New York State — and Every Cottage Has Its Own Boat

The largest lake entirely in New York State, Oneida, has long been a magnet for vacationers who flock here to take in its natural beauty and stay active, thanks to a seemingly endless list of recreational activities. But if buying a lakefront home is not in your future plans, consider booking one of the 70 new lakeside cottages opening at the brand-new The Cove at Sylvan Beach resort on June 25.
TRAVEL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Fish Are In the Great Lakes?

The Great Lakes are dominant parts of the landscape in the northern part of the United States, but they have an impact on the rest of the country too! Fish are an important resource that the Great Lakes provide, but just how much is there? Additionally, how many types of fish can be found in the lakes? Today, that’s what we are going to explore. Let’s discover how many fish are in the Great Lakes?
FISHING

Comments / 0

Community Policy