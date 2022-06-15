Dak Prescott is fully cleared for Cowboys mini-camp | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ezekiel Elliott had a somewhat of a down year in 2021 but Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy thinks it was just a blip for the star running back. McCarthy is confident in the veteran running back, so much so that he went as far as to say that he’s expecting Zeke to have his best season yet in 2022. Via Mark Lane of WFAA Dallas, McCarthy revealed why he thinks Elliott is poised for a massive season this year, echoing sentiments made by Dak Prescott.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO