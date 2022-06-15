ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott is fully cleared for Cowboys mini-camp | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he’s “much further along” compared to this...

www.foxsports.com

The Spun

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Handed Hefty Fine From The NFL

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was fined yet again for practices that were too physical. McCarthy was fined $50,000 for the practices last year and it just got doubled this year. He was docked $100,000 and the Cowboys have also lost an organized team activity for 2023, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
NFL
The Spun

RGIII Defends Ezekiel Elliott: NFL World Reacts

Having played most of his NFL career for Washington, Robert Griffin III probably has no love for the Dallas Cowboys. But he's going up to bat for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott amid criticism. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the former Heisman Trophy winner admonished people for saying Elliott had...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy reveals why Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is poised for huge 2022 season

Ezekiel Elliott had a somewhat of a down year in 2021 but Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy thinks it was just a blip for the star running back. McCarthy is confident in the veteran running back, so much so that he went as far as to say that he’s expecting Zeke to have his best season yet in 2022. Via Mark Lane of WFAA Dallas, McCarthy revealed why he thinks Elliott is poised for a massive season this year, echoing sentiments made by Dak Prescott.
NFL
FOX Sports

Why Drew Lock will win Seahawks' QB job over Geno Smith

It’s been a minute, but Pete Carroll has traveled this road before. Entering his 13th season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has experience running quarterback competitions, saying the right thing in order to not give away too much on which player is ahead or who will wind up with the starting job in Week 1.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

RGIII Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Extremely Clear

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has plenty of critics, that's for sure. Former Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III isn't one of them though. Griffin shared his opinion of Elliott on Twitter. He believes the All-Pro remains one of the top players in the league at his position. "People...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Punished Again For Not Following A Simple Rule

Love them or hate them, the Dallas Cowboys are always a part of news cycle, even during the offseason. There’s a constant update regarding the decisions and developments within the team, given that they are one of the more popular NFL franchises. On-field success may have been difficult, but...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott having "tremendous" offseason

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is having a "tremendous offseason" according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott is reportedly "completely healthy" after dealing with injuries for stretches of the 2021 season. McCarthy said" I can't tell you he's in the best shape of his career, but he's in top shape. At the end of the day he's an extremely instinctive, tough, smart football player, great teammate." With his injuries behind him, Elliott will look to bounce back in 2022 after handling just 237 carries in 2021, the lowest number of his career.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Robert Quinn’s next team, from Cowboys to Chiefs

The Chicago Bears held a mandatory minicamp this week that linebacker Robert Quinn did not attend amid offseason trade rumors. The no-show has led to lots of speculation among bettors as to what team Quinn may end on next season, if the rumors are indeed true. The 32-year-old pass-rusher set...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Where Luka Dončić, Mavs stand after Christian Wood trade | THE HERD

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown. Wood averaged just under 18 points and above 10 rebounds a game last season, which will add a strong post option down low, especially shooting wise for Luka Dončić. He will also join Spencer Dinwinddie and Jalen Brunson, if he re-signs with the Mavs. Colin Cowherd analyzes the Mavs' lineup and compares it to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

USFL's playoff coaches face dilemma in Week 10: How much to show?

As we enter the 10th and final week of the USFL's regular season, the postseason field is already set. And because all playoff games will be held in the neutral site of Canton, Ohio, there is no home-field advantage left to play for. Even the seeding of the four teams has been set. Here is the schedule:
CANTON, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Over/under win total best bets for every team in NFC East

Nothing says football is back like the official release of next season's schedule!. And now that we know the dates of all the NFL regular season matchups for 2022, FOX Bet has released its win totals for every team. Folks, not only do we have ourselves a complete schedule to get excited about, but at FOX Bet, you can now bet on the win totals, too.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Coordinators rank near top, previewing trench battles

Power ranking random NFL-related topics is a staple of the offseason. This week multiple rankings aired from PFF and CBS Sports that all showed the Cowboys serious love. Dan Quinn and Kellen were bothh named the league’s second-best coordinator for their respective sides of the ball, and Ezekiel Elliot showed enough while healthy in 2021 to remain a top-10 running back.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Cowboys eye California as Schultz shows for brief minicamp

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dalton Schultz didn’t come back for much when the Dallas tight end decided to rejoin the club for minicamp while seeking a long-term contract. Coach Mike McCarthy called off two days of practice before a nearly six-week break heading into training camp, deciding the Cowboys were ready for California as long as they stayed on track on their own before the July 26 reporting date.
FRISCO, TX

