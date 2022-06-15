Dak Prescott is fully cleared for Cowboys mini-camp | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is having a "tremendous offseason" according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott is reportedly "completely healthy" after dealing with injuries for stretches of the 2021 season. McCarthy said" I can't tell you he's in the best shape of his career, but he's in top shape. At the end of the day he's an extremely instinctive, tough, smart football player, great teammate." With his injuries behind him, Elliott will look to bounce back in 2022 after handling just 237 carries in 2021, the lowest number of his career.
