Brandi Glanville Claims Taylor Armstrong “Was Just Really Self-Producing” And “Looking For Camera Time” On Season 2 Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Season 2 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip , dubbed the Ex-Wives Club , sounds like it will be a blast. We can thank Brandi Glanville for helping spur on the drama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum mixed it up with Vicki Gunvalson . “She told me to shut the f*ck up like, twice,” Vicki stated. Brandi also feuded with Tamra Judge .

Brandi even claimed that she almost got into a physical fight with someone, but former peach holder Phaedra Parks helped Brandi put on the brakes.

Brandi referred to hostess Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley’s beloved home, Blue Stone Manor, as “ Dead Stone Manor .” Both Dorinda and Jill Zarin lost their husbands . Of course, Dorinda was offended by Brandi’s comments. Brandi even posted a clip from her podcast on Instagram. Not cool!

Taylor Armstrong , who was a cast member on RHOBH with Brandi , lost her estranged husband in a tragic manner. In July of 2011, Taylor filed for divorce from her husband, Russell Armstrong . Sadly, Russell took his own life in August of 2011.

During Season 2 of RHOBH , Camille Grammer told the world that Russell was allegedly abusing Taylor . Taylor admitted that the one time that she thought about quitting was “when Camille outed my abuse at Lisa Vanderpump’s tea party.” But in 2014, Taylor moved on and married her former attorney, John Bluher .

In the Season 2 RHUGT trailer, there was definitely some tension between Taylor and Brandi . At one point in the trailer , Taylor remarked to Brandi, “Don’t be a liar.” Brandi stood up from the table and left. These two ladies have a history of not getting along.

According to HollywoodLife , Brandi broke down her issues with Taylor on the Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast. And she commented on the screaming drama in a new sneak peek clip .

“I haven’t seen the b***h in like a decade! [ Taylor ] moved away,” Brandi said. “I didn’t have any beef with her [before getting to Blue Stone Manor], we just really didn’t get along on the one season [of RHOBH] we were together. But we didn’t have any … actual beef,” Brandi explained.

“When they said she was [going to be on Girls Trip] I was like, ‘Ah–great!’ I didn’t care.” She added, “But I think she was just really self-producing and looking for some camera time.”

“I didn’t know why she was yelling at me otherwise!” Brandi explained. “I just sat down at the table with Eva [Marcille] because we had to apologize because we were high and being disrespectful to the leaf reader so we got to the table late. And then all of a sudden it was like BOOM!” Brandi remarked.

“I was like, ‘What is this b***h doing?’ It was like the cat meme all over again. It’s exactly the same face as I remember!” she stated. Brandi claimed that Dorinda agreed with her about Taylor .

“We were [at the lake] and I go in swimming pools– that’s it. I don’t go in lakes because dead people are there,” Brandi shared.

“But [ Taylor ] was like, ‘Let’s turn Brandi’s canoe over!’ just for good TV –she wanted to plan something. I was like we have enough happening where you don’t have to plan anything,” Brandi said. “And if you wanna die very young, you can put me in that water,” the mother of two added. Yikes!

