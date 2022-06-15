ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Suspect charged in Blue Springs terror threat

By Dave D&#039;Marko, Jonathan Ketz, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K87et_0gByf6LW00

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a Blue Springs man with one count of making a terror threat that caused nearly a dozen metro school districts to cancel summer school .

Blue Springs police arrested 19-year-old Treshawn Hardridge Wednesday morning.

Investigators said Hardridge made a terroristic threat of a mass shooting and posted his plans on social media. He also mentioned mental health in the post. Someone saw the video on Snapchat Tuesday and forwarded it to Blue Springs police.

Police say the threat specifically mentioned killing people and the phrase “mass murdering.”

Man arrested for threatening to ‘blow up’ Worlds of Fun

Police staked out three locations overnight before the teen surrendered peacefully to officers Wednesday morning at his home.

The threat caused nine school districts to cancel summer school classes and other activities.

Charging documents show Blue Springs police asked the FBI for help in the investigation. The FBI used a cell phone number to ping the phone’s location and eventually locate Hardridge at a home southwest of U.S. Highway 40 and Southwest 19th Street.

The document shows Hardridge walked out of the house around 8:30 Wednesday morning and surrendered to police.

Sixth teen suspect in Olathe park shooting enters plea

When a Blue Springs detective interviewed Hardridge following his arrest, the probable cause statement shows Hardridge said he was trying to convey a message through the video and wanted to warn people not to mess with mental health issues.

Hardridge told the detective there were guns at his father’s house. Police found a Ruger 9mm handgun, an Anderson AM-15 and a Winchester Model 270 when they executed a search warrant.

The document also shows Hardridge told the detective he was being sarcastic in the video, that he is addicted to Percocet, and was supposed to go to rehab Wednesday morning.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Springs, MO
Blue Springs, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Drone helps Lenexa police capture burglar on Friday

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says they used a drone to help them capture a burglar on Friday morning. They say resident went out to her garage and found a burglar inside, gathering things to steal. He then ran out of the garage and away from the house.
LENEXA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Shooting#Fbi#Guns#Violent Crime
JC Post

Police ID man found dead in Kansas parking lot

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri. At 10p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 800 block of Kindelberger Road, according to a media release. They located Johnson's body in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Kansas City police looking for missing 72-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man. Terry Woods was last seen Saturday in the 8200 block of North Tullis. He was wearing jean shorts and a grey polo with palm trees on it the last time someone...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man sentenced for killing best friend during fight

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for the shooting death of his friend in Wichita three years ago. Brandon Craig, 25, of Independence, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court to 74 months in prison, television station KSN reported. Craig pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Justin Lane, 21, of Grain Valley, Missouri.
WICHITA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

No Charges Against Officers in Shooting Death of Kansas Man

Four officers won’t face criminal charges for shooting and killing a Kansas man who tried to drive through a wildfire evacuation checkpoint near a Northern California marijuana farm last summer. Soobleej Hawj, 35, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a pickup truck loaded with guns and 132 pounds of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clinton Woman Killed After Passing Vehicle in Johnson County

A Clinton woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carol M. Dixon of Clinton was northbound on SW 1200 and Missouri 13 at 6:08 a.m., Friday morning when she attempted to pass another vehicle in her 2004 Mercury. She swerved to oncoming traffic and the Mercury sustained a blown tire. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck several objects, overturned and struck a utility pole.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy