Charlotte child mistakenly given double dose of COVID vaccine, father says

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two top-notch investigators are working around the clock to find Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old Tecumseh woman, who went missing April 25, 2021. They joined a task force in March, 2022, and are doing it for free to help Dee’s family get justice. Billy Little, Jr., former Colonial in the military and nationally recognized capital defense attorney, and Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavorial expert, disclosed updates of their investigation on McDonough’s YouTube podcast, The Interview Room on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

TECUMSEH, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO