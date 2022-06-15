ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte child mistakenly given double dose of COVID vaccine, father says

fox46.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Charlotte father said his son got a double dose of the COVID-19 vaccine booster earlier this week. Charlotte child mistakenly given double dose of COVID …. Nexstar Founder’s Day: QCN gives back...

www.fox46.com

NBC News

4 teens shot dead within hours in small South Carolina city

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Four teenagers were shot dead within hours of each other in a small South Carolina city over the weekend, prompting the area high school to switch to virtual learning while officers stepped up patrols, authorities said. No arrests have been made in the shooting early Sunday...
NEWBERRY, SC
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Virginia State
Charlotte, NC
Health
Charlotte, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Law & Crime

Our First Look at Teen Accused of Stabbing Her Newborn Baby to Death with Scissors in Colorado

Colorado authorities on Wednesday released two jailhouse mugshots of a teen girl accused of murdering her newborn baby by stabbing the infant to death with a pair of scissors. As Law&Crime first reported on Saturday, Leiyla Marrissa Cepeda, now 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her newborn multiple times in Weld County, Colorado.
NUNN, CO
Person
Assange
UPI News

North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Complex

‘Tiger King’ Star Doc Antle Arrested by FBI in South Carolina

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who starred in the first season of the hit Netflix series Tiger King, has been arrested in South Carolina. TMZ reports Antle, 62, was arrested by the FBI and booked into a South Carolina jail on Friday. Law enforcement told the outlet that the arrest has to do with money laundering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracy Stengel

Investigators Challenge Dee Warner’s Husband to Help Them Find His Wife

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two top-notch investigators are working around the clock to find Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old Tecumseh woman, who went missing April 25, 2021. They joined a task force in March, 2022, and are doing it for free to help Dee’s family get justice. Billy Little, Jr., former Colonial in the military and nationally recognized capital defense attorney, and Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavorial expert, disclosed updates of their investigation on McDonough’s YouTube podcast, The Interview Room on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
TECUMSEH, MI
#Nba#Celtics#Covid 19 Vaccine#Nexstar Founder#Qcn#Democrat#Qc Checklist
SCDNReports

North Carolina Child Drowns in Pool

North Carolina Child Drowns in PoolSCDN Photo Archive. A 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead after drowning in a backyard pool in North Carolina. The girl, identified as Za’myah Judge, drowned in a pool. Despite life-saving efforts from both her family and emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

2 Florida men accused of attacking Black teen, damaging car as they drove by

Two white men were arrested after being accused of harassing a Black teenager and damaging his car as he drove through a Sanford, Florida, neighborhood. The alleged incident happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. in the Lake Forest neighborhood, an upscale area of Seminole County. It was partially recorded on cellphone video by the teen, Jermaine Jones, and shared on Facebook by his father.
SANFORD, FL
