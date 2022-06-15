ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Heat and humidity remain in control through Friday, temps stay in the 90s

By Elisa Raffa
fox46.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another day of excessive heat in the books, the heat wave resumes tomorrow. Tonight, we keep things very humid with lows in the middle 70s. The high-pressure dome of heat and humidity resumes control tomorrow. Temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 90s. I’m forecasting...

www.fox46.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Severe Storms Bring Damage, Outages to Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The record heat may have grabbed headlines to start the week, but now storms are back in the spotlight — if your power is on. Heavy rain and strong wind rolled through the Carolinas this Thursday afternoon, causing chaos as many began their evening commute.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Tree falls on Kannapolis Fire station

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tree fell onto the roof of a Kannapolis Fire station as strong storms swept through the area Thursday afternoon, officials said. The Kannapolis Fire Department said the tree partially fell on Station 4 on Steward Avenue. No firetrucks were damaged. Officials said the station was already in the […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Davie; Iredell; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Davie County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Stony Point, Hiddenite, Turnersburg, Olin, Scotts, Cool Springs, Cleveland and Cooleemee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Humid#Heat Wave#Android
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kannapolis, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Kannapolis, Downtown Concord, China Grove, Landis, Enochville, Mt Pleasant, West Concord and Coddle Creek Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years

Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families and a college are cleaning up today after strong thunderstorms left damage across Cabarrus County recently. Rock Hill Pride Festival faces roadblocks. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Rock Hill Pride Festival is expecting to host as...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A beloved Hickory restaurant is shutting its doors after more than 40 years in the business, but not because the owner wants to. Max’s Mexican Eatery has been a staple in the area for decades. A place where families can gather and socialize in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. But the current business climate finally took its toll.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wccbcharlotte.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed Tree Blocks Road In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A large tree is blocking the road at the 3000 block of Courtland Drive in Gastonia, police say. Crews say that it will take most of the day to remove. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
WCNC

Nichols Store in Rock Hill, has something for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Nichols Store, located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, started back in 1968 as a small country store primarily selling gas, grocery items and a small amount of fishing supplies. The store was owned and operated by Tommy "Papa Tom" Nichols from 1968 until 1989, at which time Tommy's son, Darren, purchased the store.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Fire damages Concord church, city officials say

A fire damaged Kittie Sanson Chapel Thursday afternoon in Concord, city officials said. The Concord Fire Department responded to the fire at 4:40 p.m., at145 Cabarrus Avenue West. The fire was under control within 28 minutes. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire and there were...
Axios Charlotte

Beloved Black-owned barbershop No Grease turns 25

It’s a milestone year for No Grease! Barbershop. The beloved Charlotte franchise turns 25 on June 24, and they have big goals to celebrate. What’s happening: No Grease! will launch a crowdfunding campaign on June 24 (a link will become available then), to raise $2.5 million to develop an app and open new locations and […] The post Beloved Black-owned barbershop No Grease turns 25 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy