Tennessee State

Tennessee lawmakers response to state report card

WKRN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest TCAP report shows around...

momof06
3d ago

How about we spend more time on the core subjects instead of the things they could leave to parents.

unicorns are real
3d ago

how about Tennessee education system actually work on educating the children. Tennessee is behind 2 yrs in education level from the northern schools. I know this because when we moved here my daughter was 2 grade levels higher in education compared to same grade she transferred here to. just sad.

WSMV

Tennessee Secretary of State arrested on DUI charge

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secretary of State was arrested Friday night after driving under the influence. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was reportedly leaving the event around 11:30 p.m. Friday when Tullahoma police stopped him. He was then given a blood test and charged with a DUI.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee voters get chance to — yes — ban slavery

Five years after the Civil War’s end,  the Tennessee Constitution was amended to prohibit slavery — but one exception remained: “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, are forever prohibited in this state,” Article 1, Section 33 of the Constitution still says. Now, […] The post Tennessee voters get chance to — yes — ban slavery appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

TCAP results show half of Tennessee students not meeting grade standards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - TCAP scores show more than 50% of students in Tennessee aren’t meeting the standard for their grade level. Based on standardized test scores from the 2021-22 school year, the subjects that students seem to be struggling with the most are English Language Arts and math. More than 60% of students are falling behind in ELA and 70% are falling behind in math.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Abortion Restrictions Are Deeply Enshrined in Tennessee Law

One of 14 states that will see a near total ban on abortion in the event of the rollback of Roe v. Wade. But it’s still unclear how exactly the state’s trigger law will be enforced. Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk stands by his 2020 statement that...
TENNESSEE STATE
John M. Dabbs

Prisoners Remain at Tennessee's Brushy Mountain Prison That Closed in 2009

Prison cells at Brushy Mountain State Prison.John Dabbs/Photographer. When the State of Tennessee closed Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex on June 11, 2009, it was a maximum-security complex housing some of the worst criminals in the state. Although the state never executed prisoners at Brushy Mountain, approximately 10,000 people died on the grounds. The majority of these were from coal mining, disease, and murders. There is a cemetery off-site and rumor has it that a Native American burial ground also exists in close proximity to the cemetery.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN leaders host Truth in Sentencing ceremonial bill signing in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee state leaders and Knox County law enforcement officials honored victims of violent crimes and their families with a ceremonial signing of the Truth in Sentencing bill, which will go into effect next month. The ceremony occurred at the Knoxville City-County Building Thursday morning. Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

New head of Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency named

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Maxedon has been named executive director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The appointment was made following interviews and a unanimous vote by 11 members of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission in attendance at the TWRA’s headquarters. The position became available following former...
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Federal grant to assist with food insecurity across Tennessee

(TDA press release) Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service has awarded a $1 million grant to TDA to improve the reach and resiliency...
TENNESSEE STATE
thefulcrum.us

Broad but invisible voter suppression is taking place in Tennessee

Hart is a columnist for the Tennessee Lookout and the chief communications officer for Haywood County Schools. Opdycke is the president ofOpen Primaries, a national election reform organization. Modern voter suppression is typically understood as Jim Crow-adjacent laws designed to surgically limit the ability of people of color to cast...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Wave of evictions may depress voter turnout for Tennessee midterm election

Tennessee habitually ranks as one of the lowest states in the nation for voter turnout, with fewer than 60% of the state’s voting-eligible population casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election.  And while the General Assembly hasn’t passed as many restrictions on voting rights as other Southern states, voting in Tennessee has limits. A […] The post Wave of evictions may depress voter turnout for Tennessee midterm election appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
dicksonpost.com

Tennessee Court of Appeals issues opinions on four fuel terminal cases

The Tennessee Court of Appeals issued opinions on May 27 concerning four cases involving the proposed Burns fuel terminal, finding no violations of the Open Meetings Act. The four cases were heard on March 2, 2022, and involved cases filed against Dickson County by Turnbull Preservation Group, LLC, Jeff Lun, and Wayne Gray. Gray was the plaintiff in two of the four lawsuits.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN

