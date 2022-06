LAGUNA, N.M. – Laguna Police Department attempted to stop an erratic driver on Interstate 40. The driver was reportedly causing near-accidents when LPD caught up with him. LPD initiated a traffic stop in the early afternoon on June 14, but instead of lawfully pulling off to the side of the road, the driver sped off. Acoma Police Department, New Mexico State Police and the Cibola County Sheriff’s Office assisted LPD with catching the offender.

