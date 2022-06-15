ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

John C. Tune Airport tornado recovery

WKRN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn C. Tune Airport in Nashville has spent the last...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, TN
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Kameron J Harter and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn dead, Michael Lutzweit injured in a crash (Nashville, TN)

33-year-old Kameron J Harter and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn dead, Michael Lutzweit injured in a crash (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Kameron J Harter, of Hendersonville, and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn, of Madison, as the victims who lost their lives and 28-year-old Michael Lutzweit as the man who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident that also injured another person on Tuesday afternoon in Nashville. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on Old Hickory Boulevard near Pitts Avenue [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
WSMV

Tree falls on Dickson woman, breaking her spine, ribs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms came dangerously close to killing a Dickson woman Friday morning when part of a tree came crashing down on her front porch. It left her trapped under its weight and broke her spine and several ribs. That’s according to Nancy Rutan’s husband, Gary, who watched it all.
DICKSON, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County Man Found Dead in Cumberland River

A MAURY COUNTY MAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN THE CUMBERLAND RIVER TUESDAY NIGHT NEAR DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE NEAR 1ST AVENUE NORTH SHORTLY AFTER 7 PM. THE BODY WAS REMOVED AROUND 8:15. AUTHORITIES WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY THE MALE AS 35-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA CAIN MCCORMACK OF COLUMBIA. THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE MEDICAL EXAMINER TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF DEATH.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Bedford; Benton; Bledsoe; Blount; Bradley; Campbell; Cannon; Cheatham; Claiborne; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Decatur; Dickson; Fentress; Franklin; Giles; Grundy; Hamilton; Henry; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Knox; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Loudon; Macon; Marion; Marshall; Maury; McMinn; Meigs; Monroe; Montgomery; Moore; Morgan; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Polk; Putnam; Rhea; Roane; Robertson; Rutherford; Scott; Sequatchie; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Union; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 382 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BEDFORD BENTON BLEDSOE BLOUNT BRADLEY CAMPBELL CANNON CHEATHAM CLAIBORNE CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DECATUR DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS FRANKLIN GILES GRUNDY HAMILTON HENRY HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON KNOX LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN LOUDON MACON MARION MARSHALL MAURY MCMINN MEIGS MONROE MONTGOMERY MOORE MORGAN OVERTON PERRY PICKETT POLK PUTNAM RHEA ROANE ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SCOTT SEQUATCHIE SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE UNION VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Outbreak#Aircraft
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures June 16-22, 2022 Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 02:53pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59 ·       6/16 – 6/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB […] The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

At least 1 dead in Clarksville crash, multiple injuries reported

At least one person is dead following a crash in Clarksville. At least 1 dead in Clarksville crash, multiple injuries …. Jackson County school bus driver arrested on sexual …. Reports: Former Gov. Bill Haslam to purchase Nashville …. Woman charged after being denied BNA flight. Airlines impacted by staffing,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at Nashville's Newest Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Wanted Wilson County man dies during Nashville barricade

A Wilson County man is dead following a barricade in Nashville Thursday afternoon. Wanted Wilson County man dies during Nashville barricade. Jackson County school bus driver arrested on sexual …. Reports: Former Gov. Bill Haslam to purchase Nashville …. Woman charged after being denied BNA flight. Airlines impacted by staffing,...
WILSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy