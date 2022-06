If you're looking for a fun family-friendly way to spend a summer night in the Bozeman area, you need to check out The Pasture Drive-In Theater. The Pasture Drive-In Theater was created by a student at Manhattan High School in 2020. With much of the state locked down and many traditional theaters closed due to the pandemic, the Blanchard family decided to open a drive-in movie theater in their pasture just south of Manhattan.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO