ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

High heat returns on Thursday

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVC2h_0gByc12W00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Skies over Denver will stay clear Wednesday night with seasonal lows and a slowing wind. Overnight lows will end up in the lower 50s with a light west wind.

Thursday will be another hot day along the Front Range with highs returning to the lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies and a stronger afternoon wind are expected, but we have the chance to see some wildfire smoke from Arizona in the afternoon. There is also a small chance for a late-day shower on the Eastern Plains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLr9m_0gByc12W00

Above-average temperatures are here for Friday afternoon with highs reaching into the middle 90s. Plenty of sunshine is expected with some hazy skies from smoke and brisk winds. Winds pick up Friday night and stick around through Saturday.

Highs in the middle 90s are here to kick off the weekend with a few extra clouds. The higher elevations have better chances for a late-day shower with somewhat lighter winds.

Man dies after raft overturns in Poudre River

Sunday keeps the mix of sun and clouds in the forecast with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and isolated storms are possible in the mountains and we may see one push into the Front Range.

Temperatures stay warm to start the week with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny with the chance for a late-day shower or storm along the Eastern Plains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vlcl_0gByc12W00

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs back in the low 90s with a light wind.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Avs Watch Party Will Have Warm Temps, But Watch For A Few Storms Passing By

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday will be a busy time in and around downtown Denver, especially during the afternoon and evening, as the Avs take to the ice at Ball Arena. The weather could get a little dicey for outdoor watch parties due to the threat for a few thunderstorms in the area. Temperatures will be very warm in Denver on Saturday with afternoon highs well into the mid and upper 80s. Depending on how much sunshine we get through the late morning and early afternoon some places may even get into the lower 90s. Any storms that pass through the city shouldn’t last too long but some brief moderate to heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning will be possible. The best window to see storms in the Denver area will be between 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. We are not expecting storms to reach severe limits today but it’s best to always remain alert just in case we get a storm that decides to overachieve.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Front Range#Raft#The Eastern Plains#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
airlinegeeks.com

Denver Opens New Commuter Gates

Denver International Airport is in the middle of a big expansion project adding tons of new gates to its existing concourses, and one such improvement is the new commuter airline gates. The new ground-level gates at the end of the C concourse will replace the current ground-level gates in terminal A.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Yes, it’s hot outside. But at least there ain’t no skeeters!

Denver summers are getting hotter and hotter. With the heat comes drier conditions and poor air quality, but in a “the glass is half full” outlook, the one thing that doesn’t come around under the ever intense blazing sun? Bugs. More specifically, pest insects. Think mosquitos, gnats,...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with the Seasoned Swine BBQ

Jacob Viers started his food truck, Seasoned Swine BBQ due to a passion for traditionally smoked ribs. After moving to Colorado from Iowa in 2013, Jacob missed those familiar flavors he was so used to in Iowa. Jacob and his food truck will be showcased at the Denver BBQ Festival at Empower Field at Mile […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy