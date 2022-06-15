High heat returns on Thursday

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Skies over Denver will stay clear Wednesday night with seasonal lows and a slowing wind. Overnight lows will end up in the lower 50s with a light west wind.

Thursday will be another hot day along the Front Range with highs returning to the lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies and a stronger afternoon wind are expected, but we have the chance to see some wildfire smoke from Arizona in the afternoon. There is also a small chance for a late-day shower on the Eastern Plains.

Above-average temperatures are here for Friday afternoon with highs reaching into the middle 90s. Plenty of sunshine is expected with some hazy skies from smoke and brisk winds. Winds pick up Friday night and stick around through Saturday.

Highs in the middle 90s are here to kick off the weekend with a few extra clouds. The higher elevations have better chances for a late-day shower with somewhat lighter winds.

Sunday keeps the mix of sun and clouds in the forecast with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and isolated storms are possible in the mountains and we may see one push into the Front Range.

Temperatures stay warm to start the week with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny with the chance for a late-day shower or storm along the Eastern Plains.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs back in the low 90s with a light wind.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.