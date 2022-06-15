Parents sue Meta over daughter’s alleged Instagram addiction

The mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who allegedly died while copying a social media “black out” challenge has sued TikTok for her wrongful death.Nylah Anderson, who died in December 2021, was at home when her family said the “happy” child attempted the “black out” challenge and died.Analysis of her phone found Nylah had watched a “black out” challenge video on TikTok at the time of her death, Ms Anderson’s attorney Jeffrey Goodman told Bloomberg News.She allegedly discovered the challenge on her “for you” page on TikTok, which recommends videos to users. Her mother, Tawainna Anderson’s said her daughter was a...
