ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The 8 Best Pastries to Make Your Morning

pdxmonthly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom classic cinnamon rolls to raspberry rose cruffins, pair these numbers with coffee for an excellent start to the day. Portland is absolutely overflowing with great bakeries and pop-up bakers, churning out loaves made with whole heirloom grains, personal-sized cakes, pies galore, Vietnamese treats, and croissants of all kinds (including our...

www.pdxmonthly.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

These are the most photographed places in Portland, according to Yelp

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Feel like taking some scenic photos around Portland? Yelp users have their recommendations. With some stunning views of the city and pockets of peace amid the urban sprawl, here are the best places to take pictures in the Portland area, according to Yelp. The Grotto The Catholic shrine and sanctuary covers […]
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Find Salads That Reign Supreme in Portland

Constructing a salad may seem a simple task, but composing a truly memorable one —in which each ingredient sings on its own while simultaneously working in delicious harmony with the others — is an understated feat. Whether they serve as a counterbalance to a menu’s heavier fare, or do the heavy lifting of being a complete meal all on their own, salads are well-suited to showcase Oregon’s seasonal bounty of produce. Piling high mountains of crisp vegetables and accouterments with pops of color, these Portland restaurants elevate what could be a menu afterthought into an art form.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

All Five Portland Farmers Markets Are Open for the 2022 Season!

Visit our two downtown and three neighborhood farmers markets – full of farm-fresh produce, locally produced food products, live music, programs, and fun activities for kids!. WEDNESDAY. SW Park Avenue & Main Street. 10 am – 2 pm. Featuring 30 vendors weekly with farm-fresh and locally-made food. N...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
WWEEK

California-Based Habit Burger Grill Is Looking to Expand in Portland

The out-of-state burger invasion continues. Starting in 2015, In-N-Out began opening stores in Southern Oregon, and it continues to creep ever closer to Portland, with talks underway about a new Beaverton location. A few years later, New York-based Shake Shack began slinging burgers at Cedar Hills Crossing. Now, the Habit...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Thank goodness its Thursday in downtown Gresham

Historic Business Association celebrates return of summer series with classic cars, music, family funAn annual summer event that transforms downtown Gresham into the hangout spot made its return for the 2022 season with classic cars, live music, magic, cupcake decorating and more. The Downtown Gresham Third Thursday, helmed by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association and downtown merchants, kicked things off Thursday evening, June 16. Some of the activities included a character meet-and-greet at U.S. World Class Taekwondo; dessert decorating at Sugar Cubed Cakes; musical performers at many of the intersections along Main Avenue; deals and specials from restaurants; and vintage vehicles displayed courtesy the Gresham Center for the Arts Foundation. The family-friendly event usually runs from 5-8 p.m. It will be back Thursday, July 21, and Thursday, Aug. 18. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Truth about Brunch, from the Restaurant Workers Who Make It Happen

N Portland, it’s nearly impossible to take a weekend stroll without stumbling upon brunch. Passers-by cast longing glances at spherical Scandinavian pancakes served up at sidewalk cafés; bike riders wend past block-long lines for chicken and waffles. But for the people in charge of cooking and serving it, brunch can be as tricky as it is ubiquitous.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Novak
pdxmonthly.com

A Celebration of Portland Parks

Growing up in New York City, not far from an entrance to Central Park, my parents dutifully trundled me to the playground at 95th Street. My very first concert was the B-52s on the Great Lawn on Earth Day, 1990 and when it snowed, my friends and I went sledding at Cedar Hill, off 75th Street and 5th Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

McMenamins Has Launched a New Concert Series in Forest Grove

McMenamins’ new outdoor concert series asks the tantalizing question, “What if Edgefield did not feel like the Hunger Games?” The ultra-popular lawn shows at that Troutdale venue consistently draw big names, bigger crowds, and—for all their considerable glory—concessions lines and parking woes that would make Dante quiver in his laurel crown. Forest Grove's Grand Lodge is here to suggest a more civilized way forward.
FOREST GROVE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Here’s Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in Portland

From a parade to a bike ride to a Black book festival, here’s where to go and what to do to commemorate the holiday in the Rose City. The last couple of years have brought on a slew of mainstream attention to Juneteenth. So much so, as of 2021, the day has been deemed a national holiday, with many workers getting the day off. The timeline of Juneteenth actually dates back two years before 1865, in 1863–when the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. While that day was marked the end of slavery in the US, in didn’t go into effect right away for many Confederate states. In Kentucky, for example, enslaved black people learned of their freedom on August 8, 1963, thus many African Americans observe August 8 as their day of independence. Almost two years later, in Texas–Galveston Bay to be exact–Union troops rode in with the same announcement. Two. Years. Later.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Jupiter Hotel Is Ready for Its Next Act

Rockers and tourists alike will soon again have a place to call home during their stay in Portland. After a two-year hiatus, The Jupiter—the iconic hotel that helped spark the renaissance of lower Burnside Street—is reopening after a complete refurbishment. All 81 rooms now have brand-new carpeting, repainted walls, and new furniture. (Also gone are the popcorn ceilings, which have been replastered and painted for a sleek modern look.)
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastries#Chocolate Chips#Local Life#Food Drink Info#White Chocolate#Pastry#Food Drink#Food Stall Info#Vietnamese#Kch Raspberry
pdxmonthly.com

Gregory Gourdet’s Cookbook, Everyone’s Table, Wins a James Beard Award

Portland chef Gregory Gourdet, Top Chef contestant and judge and owner of upcoming Haitian restaurant Kann, is once again in the national spotlight: his cookbook, Everyone’s Table, won Best Cookbook - General at the James Beard Media Awards last weekend. Plus, gear up for a new Indian-inspired restaurant from Deepak Saxena of DesiPDX—which was recently featured on Somebody Feed Phil—and check out some new restaurant-inspired art at Planned Parenthood’s health center on NE MLK.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Developer eyes second hotel for Sherwood

Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
SHERWOOD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Pamplin Media Group

'Reemerge' at the Lake Oswego art festival

The event will include activities for kids, art exhibits, music, food, beverages and more. Limited substantially by the pandemic and extreme heat in 2021, the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts is back to its old self this year. And organizer Natalie Wood couldn't be more excited about it. "Come...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KOIN 6 News

Local author predicted grim Portland years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- In 2014, local writer Pierre Ouellette released a near future dystopian novel set in Portland that predicted the worst of the city today. It received good reviews but then something went wrong and "The Forever Man" has not been available for years.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy