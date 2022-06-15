The 8 Best Pastries to Make Your Morning

Historic Business Association celebrates return of summer series with classic cars, music, family funAn annual summer event that transforms downtown Gresham into the hangout spot made its return for the 2022 season with classic cars, live music, magic, cupcake decorating and more. The Downtown Gresham Third Thursday, helmed by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association and downtown merchants, kicked things off Thursday evening, June 16. Some of the activities included a character meet-and-greet at U.S. World Class Taekwondo; dessert decorating at Sugar Cubed Cakes; musical performers at many of the intersections along Main Avenue; deals and specials from restaurants; and vintage vehicles displayed courtesy the Gresham Center for the Arts Foundation. The family-friendly event usually runs from 5-8 p.m. It will be back Thursday, July 21, and Thursday, Aug. 18. {loadposition sub-article-01}
