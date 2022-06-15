The 8 Best Pastries to Make Your Morning

From a parade to a bike ride to a Black book festival, here’s where to go and what to do to commemorate the holiday in the Rose City. The last couple of years have brought on a slew of mainstream attention to Juneteenth. So much so, as of 2021, the day has been deemed a national holiday, with many workers getting the day off. The timeline of Juneteenth actually dates back two years before 1865, in 1863–when the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. While that day was marked the end of slavery in the US, in didn’t go into effect right away for many Confederate states. In Kentucky, for example, enslaved black people learned of their freedom on August 8, 1963, thus many African Americans observe August 8 as their day of independence. Almost two years later, in Texas–Galveston Bay to be exact–Union troops rode in with the same announcement. Two. Years. Later.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO