Update 6/18/2022, 3:34pm ET: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now recommended use of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously earlier today to recommend both vaccines after a two-day meeting to review and discuss data on them. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky quickly signed off on their recommendation this afternoon, which is the last step in the regulatory process. Administration of both vaccines can now begin. Distribution has already begun and the vaccines should be available at thousands of pediatric practices, pharmacies, health centers, local health departments, clinics, and other locations this week, according to the CDC.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO