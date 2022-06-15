ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Man sentenced to life for molesting 6 kids across 3 NorCal counties

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of molesting six children in three Northern California counties will spend...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 13

dande987654
3d ago

How’s about sentencing him to death for his crime against children, oh yeah Newsom said it’s okay no death penalty anymore that the voters voted for and passed. I guess they haven’t perfected rigged elections back then yet!

Reply
16
Laurie Wasson
2d ago

He should be put in open population. but no, they will protect him from the other prisoners. He deserves to be with all the prisoners that should be his punishment.

Reply
3
Natchez Miss
3d ago

He won’t survive in prison for the crimes he committed.

Reply(1)
14
