Man sentenced to life for molesting 6 kids across 3 NorCal counties
A man accused of molesting six children in three Northern California counties will spend...www.kcra.com
How’s about sentencing him to death for his crime against children, oh yeah Newsom said it’s okay no death penalty anymore that the voters voted for and passed. I guess they haven’t perfected rigged elections back then yet!
He should be put in open population. but no, they will protect him from the other prisoners. He deserves to be with all the prisoners that should be his punishment.
He won’t survive in prison for the crimes he committed.
