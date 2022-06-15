ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Martin Luther King Park: a living legacy

By Julie Dunmire
 3 days ago
Tuesday night, right around 9:30, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot just outside of Martin Luther King Park. They are both hurt, but they both survived. Grand Rapids police are still looking for the suspects.

“It’s unfortunate that yesterday we had to leave work. It was right before we left the building, me and Jermar. I’m thinking it happened up by King park. It was actually, unfortunately, right across the street,” local basketball coach and anti-violence activist Jermain Carter said.

Jermain Carter runs a summer basketball league at MLK Park. He says he knows most of the kids who come to play ball there. Growing up, Carter used to play basketball at King park, too. He says kids need something to do with their time.

“We can’t waste any time here. We gotta go full steam. We gotta go as a team, as a unit,” Carter said.

Martin Luther King Park, too often, is regarded in our newscasts for only it's worst moments. Jon Bondon knows that all too well.

“It’s an awesome place to go enjoy with your family. To enjoy the outdoors. To enjoy the amenities that they provide,” Bondon said.

Bondon grew up conditioning for basketball in the summers at MLK Park. Her sons, Marcus and Michel, followed in her footsteps playing in summer leagues there.

Jim Sutton

“It’s a place that will always be special in my heart. It’s a staple in the community,” Bondon said.

A community staple, that's become a living legacy. Bondon's son, Marcus Bingham Jr., who grew up playing at King park, is now entering the NBA draft after graduating from Michigan State.

For Bondon, it's upsetting to see a place that means so much to her family in the news for something so terrible.

“When things like that happen, it’s disturbing. We need to do something to make people feel safe in the community,” Bondon said.

That's where Carter and his colleague Jermar Sterling come in.

Sterling used to be a trouble maker at MLK park, way back when. Now, he works toward helping kids not make the same mistakes he did.

“Stop. Stop doing it. It leads to other things in our community. Part of that violence landed me in prison for 18 years," Sterling said.

Working with Cure Violence , Carter and Sterling say they are on the ground level of things that happen in the community. One thing kids need: something positive to do with their time. Which is why they're starting back up a summer basketball league at King park. So far, they have enough for eight teams.

One young person who signed up was even involved in what happened near the park last night. Further proving why their work is necessary for young people.

“Somebody’s gotta care,” Carter said.

“That same energy we put into the community causing havoc, we need to put that energy into saving our youth,” Sterling said.

Carter and Sterling say they need more people to join them in their mission to help young people, in order for real change to happen. They say it all starts by talking about it first.

Comments / 0

 

