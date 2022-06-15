ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Cilic beats Bublik at Queen's Club, Paul upsets Shapovalov

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZw0z_0gByawtk00

Former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic kept his focus to beat Alexander Bublik 7-6 (6), 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club on Wednesday.

Tommy Paul upset sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a first-round match at the grass-court tournament, and Botic van de Zandschulp reached the quarterfinals by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-3.

The seventh-seeded Cilic, a two-time Queen’s champion making his 15th appearance at the tournament, saved three set points after trailing 5-0 in the first-set tiebreaker.

Bublik fell behind 3-0 in the second set and used an array of underarm serves and drop shots to get back on serve. But his second double fault in the last game set up match point for his Croatian opponent, who earned his 34th victory at Queen's.

“The game plan against Alexander is to keep focus, you never know what is coming,” said Cilic, a finalist at Wimbledon in 2017. “He made it a little bit crazy in that second set and out of nowhere started to do these underarms serves and slices and drop shots, and just breaking up the rhythm.”

The 33-year-old Cilic, the champion in 2012 and 2018, will next face qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori, who beat Britan's Jack Draper 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Alex de Minaur 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal match against Van de Zandschulp.

Paul will face Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Paul
Person
Jack Draper
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
67K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy