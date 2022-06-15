Biden Takes Aim at DeSantis With Transgender Executive Order
"President Biden always stands up to bullies. And that's what these extreme MAGA laws and policies do—they bully kids," administration officials...www.newsweek.com
"President Biden always stands up to bullies. And that's what these extreme MAGA laws and policies do—they bully kids," administration officials...www.newsweek.com
Just another executive order going all the way to the Supreme Court. Again Biden is abusing his oath of office. He and Harris need to be impeached, removed from office, and prosecuted for treason, which is punishable by death.
years ago bidumb was 100% against any and all LGBT things. look up his comments. he'll say anything to get a vote n lying his greatest accomplishment.
More lies, he is old and in advanced cognitive decline. He has been lying about his past for so long he can't separate the truth from his fantasies. No joke, he needs to be removedfrom office.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 607