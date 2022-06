Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in five armed robberies that took place over the course of just five hours, Fresno police have announced. The suspects are identified as 18-year-old Giselda Sampedro, who was allegedly the getaway driver, and two male juveniles who allegedly carried out the robberies. The three were arrested during a traffic stop at Fresno Street and Gettysburg Avenue, during which officers positively identified them as the robbery suspects and confiscated two BB guns.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO