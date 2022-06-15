Bradley Cooper talks about his past addiction and how his celeb friend gave him a wake-up call

In a recent podcast, Bradley Cooper poured his heart out and openly spoke about an unpleasant chapter of his youth when he had an encounter with addiction. As he explained to his close friend of many years Will Arnet on the Wondery’s Smartless podcast, during those times he had manypersonal issues with drugs, alcohol and depression. Both talked about their strong bond as friends, which they maintained over the years and together they relived some of the darkest times they experienced together.

The podcast is hosted by Arnett and his two actor friends, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

Bradley Cooper opens up about drug addiction

Arnett recalled those moments when Cooper fell under the clutches of addiction in their twenties. He referred to it as Bradley’s ‘metamorphosis’. “I loved you very much and I wanted you to be okay, and I knew you weren’t feeling okay about all of that.” To which the Bradley replied: “I was very lost and addicted to cocaine.”

During the podcast, the 47-year-old actor admitted that he realized how serious the matter was thanks to a conversation he had with Will, his long time friend in 2004. At that time, his self-esteem was zero, at his lowest and he thought he was a nobody.

“I could not get into any clubs, no girls wanted to look at me. I was totally depressed. It wasn’t really until The Hangover. I was 36 when I did The Hangover, so I got to go through all those things before fame even played into my existence on a daily level. So all that happened before any of that.’

Bradley Cooper habló sobre sus horas más bajas vividas de muy joven

“So I got to go through all those things before fame even played into my existence on a daily level,” explained the actor, emphasizing that all that happened before he was had reached Hollywood stardom.

Cooper also mentioned that being the father of his ﻿daughter Lea, which he shares with ex Irina Shayk , was happy turning point: “‘Fatherhood is… Everything. Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colours, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being. That’s absolutely the best.”

Bradley Cooper with his daughter Lea, and ex Irina Shayk

The Star is Born actor thanked Will Arnet for giving him a wake-up call and getting him through it. Will said to him, “It has been awesome seeing you in this place and seeing you comfortable. Nothing has made me happier. It’s made me happy to see you so happy with who you are.”