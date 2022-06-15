ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher Slammed for Forcing Disabled Student to Reveal Scars in School

By Amanda Spence
 3 days ago
Guest
2d ago

soooo the head teacher (you know, the one in charge) should have been the one that notifies the new teacher and this whole situation could have been completely avoided. what a disgrace.

Kimberly Segura Barnes
2d ago

I think it is wrong for anyone to bully someone else. both of those teachers and the school should be sued. Not only did they violate the disability of a student but to comment on how they are dressed as well.

Kathy
2d ago

the teacher and thead do not need to to be teaching or running a school. kids need to be treated with respect and not bullied by teachers or staff. been there and done this from teachers and staff

Long Beach Tribune

Middle school art teacher, who let her students create art expressing their own identities and hung the artworks on her classroom door, claims she was fired because she discussed gender identity topics with the students

Middle school art teacher claims that she had her contracted terminated after she allowed a gender identity topic discussion during class, something that she claims was initially started by her students. Shortly after the discussion in class, the first-year art teacher was fired and the school in a statement said she was fired because she “did not follow the state mandated curriculum.”
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Tennessee elementary school principal is fired by board for dragging autistic boy, 11, by his feet through school hallways with help of teacher after he misbehaved

The principal of a elementary school has been fired two and a half years after video emerged of her dragging a special education student through the school. Helen Campbell was fired for 'unprofessional conduct, conduct unbecoming, insubordination, and neglect of duty' from Walter Hill Elementary in Murfreesboro Thursday. Rutherford County...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tracey Folly

I was horrified when my 5th grade teacher told me to serve as a crossing guard outside of school

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I attended a public elementary school. It sat on a busy city street diagonally across from a paint store. There was a playground on one side of the school building, and there was a public pool just past the playground. One block away from the elementary school stood the local public library where my mother worked.
Daily Mail

Aussie students are being sent to detention because their short skirts are 'distracting' male staff and students - as furious schoolgirls fire back over the 'sexist' rules

High school students have claimed they're getting detentions over the length of their skirts because they are 'distracting' male teachers. A number of Victorian schools have rules for the girls' uniforms but not for the boys' - with punishments for female students on the rise for their short skirts. Female...
WORLD
CBS LA

Longtime Santa Ana teacher arrested after 4 female students at Adams Elementary School report "inappropriate" touching

A substitute teacher who taught at Santa Ana Unified School District schools for 18 years faces charges of sexually molesting four female students at Adams Elementary School, Santa Ana police said Friday.Peter Morales, 69, was arrested on May 6 after officers went to Adams Elementary School, 2130 S. Raitt St., to investigate allegations that he had molested four students while in the classroom.The students were all girls between the ages of 8 and 9. They told school officials Morales touched them inappropriately separately, and at different times throughout the day, in a classroom, according to Santa Ana police officials.Morales was a teacher for the Santa Ana Unified School District for 18 years, and now works as a substitute teacher. He was booked on suspicion of child molestation, but was released after posting $100,000 bail. According to Orange County sheriff's jail records, a court date has not been scheduled in his case.Anyone with more information can contact Santa Ana police Detective Anthony Pacheco at (714) 245-8352 or via email at Apacheco@santa-ana.org.
SANTA ANA, CA
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Everyone who's been in Dan Gill’s classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it's always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it serves to teach a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
