Saharan dust passes through, affecting air quality, respiratory health
3 days ago
MIAMI – Massive clouds of dust particles traveled more than 4,000 miles from the African Sahara Desert and over the ocean to South Florida — affecting air quality and respiratory health. Experts warn people who suffer...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Much of Central Florida could see record temperatures this weekend, as a heat advisory has been issued for most of the area by the National Weather Service. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. But there are some options out there to keep cool.
MIAMI (WSVN) - Saharan dust above South Florida is causing danger, especially for those with breathing problems. The Saharan dust that has been traveling through South Florida may have been causing many people problems since Tuesday. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Officials issued a warning, especially for certain people. As the...
KENDALL, Fla. – An advanced tool is improving the outcomes for people diagnosed with brain tumors. Dr. Michael McDermott with Baptist Health’s Miami Neuroscience Center is working with an Food and Drug Administration cleared brain mapping device called Quicktome. It allows doctors to analyze millions of data points...
MIAMI -- Extreme heat is forecast again for a large swath of the US on Wednesday, testing power grids and leaving nearly 100 million people from Michigan to Florida under heat warnings and advisories. Temperatures could soar as much as 20 degrees above average, pushing heat indexes well into the triple digits. In parts of South Florida, feel-like temps will reach into the triple digits, which means your AC will likely be working overtime.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted about the hot weather on Wednesday morning. She said, "Summer is here - and it's bringing the heat. This season, we're asking...
Fort Lauderdale is a coastal city in southeastern Florida, United States. It’s known for its beaches, boating canals, and luxury hotels. Unfortunately, if all the ice on Earth were to melt, Fort Lauderdale would be one of the many cities that would be underwater.
After a beautiful morning with sunny skies and a high of 92°, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in South Florida. The severe thunderstorm watch covers all of Broward County, as well as a portion of northern Miami-Dade County. It will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday.
TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10 through Thursday, slightly lower than the 74,401 reported cases the previous week. Those numbers are the highest totals during the past 10 weeks. For example, the state had 15,604 reported cases during the week that started April 8 and 20,784 cases the following week, according to the Department of Health data. The numbers of cases have increased as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. The report Friday also showed that at least 75,096 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since early 2020.
MIAMI - Hot summer days are upon us – and Flora Beal, Public Affairs Administrator with Miami-Dade County Animal Services, said that "taking care of your animals should be a top priority." "Everything they need to stay hydrated and stay out of the heat and make sure you don't have any mishaps like, your pet dying from heat stroke, and that's a very real possibility during these hot summer months," said Beal. While we were out Friday there was a dog, an owner was trying to surrender, in severe distress.Animals Services staff said the dog was displaying all the signs...
Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office held a job fair Saturday and hundreds of applicants turned out, braving the high heat. CBS News Miami cameras caught dozens standing in line outside the Public Safety Building on Broward Boulevard in feel-like temperatures nearing the triple digits. They were there to apply to be 911 operators, to join the law enforcement agency's regional communications team.A few months ago, BSO was one of many agencies across the country suffering a dispatcher shortage. BSO received $4 million from the county commission to make salaries competitive and bring people on board. The pay starts at...
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Scorching heat continues this week. Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid-90s along the coast to the upper-90s across the interior. Heat index values will range from 103 to 107 degrees through the start of the weekend.
Earlier today, the Oregon Health Authority reported the first probable case in Oregon of human MPXV. hMPXV is the human version of monkeypox. The man is isolated and following recommendations from public health officials. The CDC is running tests to confirm if it is hMPXV.
Many parents are looking forward to finally being able to get their toddlers and babies vaccinated against COVID-19 after an FDA advisory panel recommended coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for children 6 months to 5 years old.
With gas prices so high, it would be inconvenient to have to put any more money into your car. How can you make sure it doesn’t overheat during Southwest Florida’s hot summer months?. Experts say most car batteries last three to five years, and it’s usually even shorter...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some friendly and fuzzy guests got cool in the pool, much to the surprise of one homeowner. A group of otters made quite a splash in Dr. Jessika Timmons’ backyard, and she is telling 7News about this once in a lifetime visit. At first...
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Westbound traffic on the Sunny Isles Beach bridge headed toward North Miami Beach shut down for more than an hour Saturday afternoon after the bridge became inoperable, police department spokesperson Sgt. Brian Schnell said. Schnell said the westbound drawbridge closed but would not stay...
