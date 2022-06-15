ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

Louisiana moving company employee accused of stealing from soldier moving to Ft. Bragg

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ljz0a_0gByZXzE00

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — A Louisiana moving company employee has been arrested after allegedly stealing and pawning items he stole from a solider moving out of his home to an army base in North Carolina.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office , Gabrielle Brett Joseph, 43, of Lake Charles was arrested Tuesday and booked into the parish jail with no bond for his involvement in the theft of items from a residence on January 03, 2019.

Joseph and two others were hired to pack up and move the contents of a residence on Maverick Street in Iowa, La.  for a soldier assigned to Ft. Bragg , Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said.

Rayne maintenance man accused of stealing, cashing check he stole from apartment tenant

He did not say what items were stolen and the value of those items.

Ivey said detectives recovered some of the items that had been pawned by Joseph and his co-workers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 21, 2022, that on March 29, 2022, the CPSO received a complaint about a local high school teacher, Alan B. Million, 40, of Sulphur, Louisiana, inappropriately touching a student during after-school tutoring in October 2021. The victim also informed detectives that he was discussing sex with her. After further investigation, Judge Robert Wyatt signed a $25,000 arrest warrant for Million on June 16. On June 20, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Later that day, he was released on bond.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Two arrested in connection with drive-by shooting on Fall Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting on Fall Street on Sunday. A victim, who was not injured, told police shots were fired from a white Kia passing in front of his residence in the 1000 block of Fall Street Sunday evening, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. The police department began investigating around 8 p.m. Sunday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Iowa State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Iowa, LA
Iowa, LA
Crime & Safety
Rayne, LA
Crime & Safety
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Rayne, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Company#Parish Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
KATC News

Man killed in Vermilion Parish crash

Louisiana State Police said 63-year-old Walter R. Meyer of Gueydan was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish. State Police responded to LA Highway 14 near Odilon Road at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Monday and began investigating the crash.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1037thegame.com

Lafayette Police Warn Of Scam

The Lafayette Police Department has received numerous calls about scammers calling individuals impersonating Lafayette police officers and demanding money. Potential victims say the callers get pretty aggressive. LPD officials say police officers will not call citizens demanding money for a missed court appearance, or for any reason. If you receive...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

6/19: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Marlin Deontae Lastrapes, 22, 4101 5th Ave. No. 4101 — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; domestic abuse battery, strangulation. Bryan Alexander Pete, 34, Beaumont, Texas — maximum speed limit; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy